Ireland has had another stellar year in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader's Choice Awards.

Overall, Ireland landed in fourth place with a score of 90.75 in the publication's Top Countries in the World: Readers’ Choice Awards 2023, just behind Japan, Italy, and Greece and just ahead of New Zealand.

Despite ranking highly in the Top Countries in the World list, nowhere in Ireland made the cut for The Best Cities in the World: 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards ranking.

Meanwhile, four Irish resorts were ranked in the Top 25 Resorts in Europe: Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

For the second year in a row, Adare Manor in Co Limerick was named the Top Resort in Europe.

"After achieving the prestigious title of the #1 Resort in the World in 2022, we are thrilled to announce that we have once again been honoured as the #1 Resort in Europe in 2023 by the renowned Condé Nast Traveler!," Adare Manor said on social media on Tuesday.

"This remarkable back-to-back recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the outstanding dedication of our entire team.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests, whose unwavering support and loyalty have played an integral role in our continued success. Your votes for Adare Manor demonstrate your trust in us, and we are deeply appreciative.

"Our team are elated to receive this recognition, which underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. ⁠

"Thank you for being a part of our journey, and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and create lasting memories for all our guests. We cannot wait to welcome you back to Adare Manor for another extraordinary experience.⁠"

Elsewhere in the Top 25 Resorts in Europe: Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 ranking, Ashford Castle in Co Mayo came in fourth, The Lodge at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo came in eighth, and The Europe Hotel & Resort in Co Kerry came in ninth.

Meanwhile, The Westbury in Dublin came out on top in the Top 12 Hotels in Ireland: Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 ranking.