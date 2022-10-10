Condé Nast Traveller has released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards picks for the best resorts in the world and Adare Manor has topped the European category.

The County Limerick hotel continues to top "best of" lists in travel year after year. Situated on 840 acres of parkland, the five-star luxury resort boasts a golf course, a spa, and a Michelin star restaurant.

In the 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, Adare Manor scored 99.89, placing it number one in the "Rest of Europe" category. According to Condé Nast Traveller, the scores are percentages representing overall average levels of satisfaction.

The luxury travel magazine and website writes: "Adare Manor was one of the best resorts for food, with a lyrical menu of ingredients plucked from Co. Limerick’s fields and waters."

The awards rankings were divided by location, with the best resorts chosen in each category. The categories included Mexico, Central America, USA, South America, The Caribbean & Atlantic, Greece, Rest of Europe, Indonesia, Thailand, Rest of Asia, Indian Ocean, Australasia & the South Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Africa, The Middle East, and Canada.

While Adare Manor took the number one spot in the "Rest of Europe" category, another Irish resort was also recognized by Condé Nast Traveller readers. Ashford Castle in County Galway placed number seven on the list. The five star property, located in Cong, scored 97.99.

Read more Co Limerick hotel named one of the most romantic in the world

The Readers' Choice Awards are the most important awards in the travel industry, celebrating the ultimate places, movers and fixers on the planet. Nominations are marked on various criteria, including service, food and atmosphere.

For more information on Adare Manor, visit here.

For Condé Nast Traveller's full list and rankings of the best resorts in the world, visit here.