Looking for that perfect Valentine's Day getaway? This luxury hotel in Ireland has been named one of the most romantic in the world.

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of The 50 Most Romantic Hotels for 2022, and Adare Manor, in Co Limerick, was named in their official ranking of hotels around the globe.

The five-star hotel is situated on 840 acres of parkland and boasts a golf course, a spa, and a Michelin star restaurant.

This is the fourth year that the travel website has released the Most Romantic Hotels. In 2020, Adare Manor came in at No. 1 on the list, while Longitude 131º in Australia topped the list last year. Taj Lake Palace in India came in at No.1 in 2019.

The Great Hall Reception is a fitting first taste of the breath-taking grandeur that visitors experience when they arrive at Adare Manor. An unmistakable air of warmth and welcome, something that was as important to its first inhabitants as it is to us today#BeyondEverything pic.twitter.com/UOoJDbmXsC — Adare Manor (@TheAdareManor) January 24, 2022

According to Big 7 Travel, hotel inclusions were ranked based on multiple factors, including properties with high TripAdvisor review scores from couples, unique 'romantic' experiences, destination, room facilities and luxury.

This year, Adare Manor ranked as No. 27, between Entre Cielos in Argentina (No. 26) and Taj Lake Palace in India (No. 28).

Immerse yourself in history, elegance, and tradition while exploring the grounds of Ireland's Adare Manor. (Via @CatieKeogh) pic.twitter.com/xosDNy28wY — Nat Geo Travel (@NatGeoTravel) January 27, 2022

Big 7 Travel writes: "Splurge on one of the world’s most romantic hotels at Co. Limerick’s Adare Manor. This 5-star hotel set on an 840-acre estate brings gourmet food, warm hospitality and grandeur to a new height.

"Clink your glasses over a candlelit five-course meal in The Oak Room, enjoy delicious Irish whiskey with one of their many tasting options in addition to relaxing together in one of their spacious suites."

According to the travel website, Valentine's Day is one day of the year where money is no object. In the US, couples spend approximately spend $18.6 billion every year on the holiday, with hotel stays a popular experience.

For the complete list of the 50 Most Romantic Hotels, visit Big 7 Travel's website.

For more information on Adare Manor, visit here.