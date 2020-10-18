Condé Nast Traveller has revealed this year's Readers' Choice Awards and four hotels in Ireland have been named in the Top 10 Resorts in Europe.

Ireland had more resorts named to the list than any other country.

Co Mayo’s Ashford Castle, in the number four spot, was the highest ranking Irish property, followed by Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, as number five. Adare Manor, in Co Limerick, ranked nine and Dromoland Castle, in Co Clare, was named number 10.

The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in France took the number one spot on the list.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual awards, which are largely voted on by U.S. readers, recognize the best in everything from the world’s top city (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico) to best airline (Singapore Airlines), best hotel (Baur au Lac, Switzerland), and more.

The awards have separate categories for hotels and resorts. According to the Irish Independent, hotels are judged as individual buildings, while resorts are considered properties spread over larger areas offering a wider selection of activities, usually in natural surroundings.

Ireland's Top 10 hotels were also named, with The Westbury in Dublin taking the top spot, followed by Lough Eske Castle in Co Donegal and Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara.

Although the awards took place during the COVID-19 lockdown, "readers voted for the places that they love and would return to.”

The full results of the awards are revealed in Condé Nast Traveller's November issue, but the winners in each category can be found online here.