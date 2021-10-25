Ireland is known for its luscious wilderness and beautiful offerings in nature.

Why not get even a bit closer to Ireland’s 40 shades of green while vacationing in the Emerald Isle by camping out?

Here, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best camping and caravan sites around Ireland with help from DiscoverIreland.com.

Check them out - have you stayed at any of these sites? Any we missed?

Lough Arrow Caravan and Camping Park - Riverstown, Co. Sligo

This picturesque site on the shores of Lough Arrow and the border of Co Roscommon was included in the September 2010 edition of Practical Motorhome Magazine as the only site in Ireland listed in the article “Great Sites For Indulgence.” Full on-site amenities, as well as a bed and breakfast, merge comfort and the outdoors for any type of traveler.

The Anchor Caravan Park - Castlegregory, Co Kerry

This campsite that stretches along the Dingle peninsula is guaranteed to please guests with stunning views and modern, family-friendly amenities.

The Trading Post Caravan and Camping Park - Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

The Trading Post Caravan & Camping Park is Wexford's first privately owned specialist Caravan & Camping Park, where the tourer gets priority. Designed and developed for the free-spirited who like the less beaten track. Located strategically on the R741, 35km from Rosslare, 15 minutes from Wexford.

Morriscastle Strand Holiday Park - Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford

Morriscastle Strand Holiday Park is a four-star tourist caravan and camping site and private mobile home site. Catering for touring caravans, camper vans, and tents, Morriscastle spreads out beside the soft sand-dunes with miles of beach to ramble on and space for children to play and run around in beautiful County Wexford, Ireland.

Ballinacourty House Caravan and Camping Park - Glen of Aherlow, Co Tipperary

A quiet, unique, family-run park in the beautiful Glen of Aherlow. Its central location means that it offers the perfect base for touring the whole of the South of Ireland. A simple south-facing layout, located off the road and surrounded by old stonewalls; it is not overlooked, affording visitors with wonderful views of the Galtee Mountains, Ireland's largest inland mountain range.



Newtown Cove Caravan and Camping Park - Tramore, Co Waterford

Awarding winning Newtown Cove Caravan and Camping Park is a quiet family-run park, where great care is taken by the management to ensure top-quality service. The park is situated in a quiet rural setting about 2km from the lively resort town of Tramore. Newtown Cove is 300 meters from the park and is an ideal place for swimming, fishing, walking or just sit and look out over Tramore Bay.

Eagle Point Camping - Ballylickey, Co Cork

Eagle Point Camping provides top standard amenities and a relaxing base for touring the West Cork / South Kerry region. Due to the nature of the terrain at Eagle Point caravan pitches are organized in tiered terraces, overlooking the Bay. Thus, the vast majority of sites have sea views. Tent pitches are stretched out along the peninsula - right down to the water's edge if so desired. Most of the season, visitors can choose their own pitch on arrival.

Ocean Island Caravan and Camping Park - New Ross, Co Wexford

This part of County Wexford offers many attractions and activities, such as horse riding, pony trekking, fishing, and swimming. 30 years of experience has prepared Ocean Island to provide everything one could desire for their holiday. Many customers have become friendly faces, coming back year after year.

Killarney Flesk Caravan & Camping - Killarney, Co Kerry

Situated at the start of the Kerry Way, there is a walk and cycle path leading directly from the caravan park into Killarney National Park and lakes enabling its guests to enjoy the magnificent woodlands, mountains, and native deer of Killarney. This site also boasts the nearest located caravan park to Killarney town center.

*Originally published in 2016, last updated in 2021.

