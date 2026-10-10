Looking for the perfect way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or milestone? Staying in a grand castle hotel that blends modern luxury with rich history could be the ultimate way to mark the occasion.

Global car rental and comparison site DiscoverCars.com researched and put together a list of the top fairytale castle destinations across Europe.

Dromoland Castle in County Clare and Fitzpatrick Castle in County Dublin made the top ten rankings.

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Dromoland Castle, Ireland

Dromoland Castle in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare is a Gothic-Revival style building that operates as a luxury five-star hotel. This castle sits on 500-acres of beautiful woodland that guests can explore. Guests can relax and unwind in the castle’s luxury spa and wellness centre that offers tailored treatments.

Located in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, Ireland just a 30-minute drive from Limerick, is Dromoland Castle. This beautiful Gothic-Revival style building now serves as a luxury five-star estate. Sitting on 500 acres of unspoilt woodland, Dromoland Castle is an enchanting escape for travelers eager to experience the Irish countryside and step back into centuries of history. There’s even a Bronze Age hill fort on the castle grounds, dating all the way back to around 950 BC.

Step into complete tranquility at the hotel’s luxury spa and wellness centre. The spa offers tailored treatments that are designed for pure relaxation and restoration during your stay.

A two-night stay* in this grand castle costs €1,821, which is notably more expensive than the other hotels on our list, making this an especially deluxe option. Car rental prices come to €67 for the weekend. On-site parking is available.

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Fitzpatrick Castle, Ireland

Nestled in Killiney, South Dublin, is Fitzpatrick Castle. Next to Killiney Hill and overlooking Dublin Bay, with sea views from certain rooms, this Neo-Gothic castle blends modern luxury with medieval-style charm. Offering guests a romantic escape within the scenic coastal suburbs, this family-run luxury castle hotel is around a 30-minute drive from Dublin city center.

The hotel has a leisure centre with a heated indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Guests can enjoy plenty of nearby activities, from taking scenic walks up the hill to exploring the historic village of Dalkey.

A two-night stay* comes to €417, with car rental prices around €30. Parking is available on-site.

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10 fairytale castles you can stay overnight in

Dromoland Castle, Ireland

Hotel Jagdschloss Letzlingen, Germany

Peckforton Castle, England

Castello Dal Pozzo, Italy

Chateau St. Havel, Czech Republic

Chateau Herálec, Czech Republic

Schloss Gamehl, Germany

Alatskivi Castle, Estonia

Fitzpatrick Castle, Ireland

Schloss Schlemmin, Germany

Aleksandrs Buraks, Head of Growth at global car rental comparison site DiscoverCars.com, comments:

“A special trip away is sometimes the best way to mark an occasion, birthday or milestone. This is why we selected some of the most enchanting castle hotels that offer modern luxury and historic charm, for the perfect storybook holiday this autumn. This is why we decided to choose destinations that have a fairytale-like castle hotel to add a unique twist to a standard weekend getaway.

“Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking for a peaceful escape into nature, or someone that enjoys a relaxing visit to the spa – these historic castles turned luxury hotels have everything you need for a special weekend trip. Since these magical castles are often a considerable drive away from main cities and airports, it's worth booking your car hire in advance to save on costs”

For the complete research, click here.

*Costs listed for a two-night stay from 25th-27th September and car hire prices for the same time frame.