From Portstewart in the north to Wexford in the south, the list spotlights places that left visitors feeling genuinely welcomed, with the awards based on more than 370 million verified traveller reviews. The honorees include well-known stops such as Enniskillen, Westport, Dingle, Killarney and Clifden, underscoring the enduring appeal of Ireland’s smaller towns and villages.

Booking.com’s 2026 Traveller Review Awards feature 13 towns and villages on the island of Ireland that have been recognised for exceptional hospitality, warmth, and guest experience. The awards are based on more than 370 million verified traveller reviews, celebrating destinations where guests feel genuinely cared for and hosts who go the extra mile.

From Portstewart in the north to Wexford in the south, these towns and villages have opened their hearts to visitors making their trips memorable for authentic connections.

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Northern welcome

Three towns in Northern Ireland made a lasting impression on travellers whose reviews put them in the UK’s top 10 most welcoming places.

Newry, County Armagh, sitting in the heart of the Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark is a gateway to the outstanding beauty of the mountains and is also connected to the picturesque village of Carlingford via the scenic Carlingford Lough Greenway. Recognised for its welcoming atmosphere, Newry offers visitors easy access to both outdoor adventure and vibrant urban life.

To the west, in the gorgeous landscape of the Fermanagh lake lands, the island town of Enniskillen enchants with its lakeside setting and relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Here, hospitality feels woven into daily life and locals will engage you in easy conversation. The town is steeped in history with an imposing 15th-century castle and is also the perfect base for cruising excursions around island-dotted Lough Erne.

And on the stunning Causeway Coast, Portstewart, County Derry, wows visitors with its seaside chic. Best known for its scenic promenade and two-mile-long golden strand, the town retains its Victorian resort charm, and its strong sense of community makes visitors feel instantly at home.

Wild Atlantic Way warmth

Ireland’s spectacular 2,500 km-long Wild Atlantic Way draws thousands of visitors from around the world and is the location of some of the island’s top attractions. Five coastal towns and villages along the route drew praise from travellers for their outstanding hospitality and welcome.

Donegal Town, County Donegal, is a lively market town offering a blend of heritage, beautiful mountain and coastal scenery and offering a genuine welcome. It has garnered a reputation for great food and a lively nighttime culture.

A little further south, surfing hotspot Sligo Town, County Sligo, has a relaxed vibe, personality in abundance and a rich cultural heritage. This is Yeats country, the ‘land of heart’s desire’ that inspired the Nobel laureate W B Yeats, and the gorgeous coastal and mountain scenery surrounding the town explains why.

A stand-out destination on the west coast, Westport, County Mayo, is a colourful 18th-century town that mixes genteel elegance with cheerful friendliness. Well known for its top-class trad music scene, visitors are welcomed enthusiastically for a bit of ‘ceol agus craic’ at the local pub sessions.

Picture-perfect Clifden, County Galway, has an unhurried vibe that invites visitors to take time to connect with its creative side in its multiple art galleries and bookshops. A gateway to Connemara’s rugged landscapes, the town welcomes thousands of visitors with easy-going charm.

And down in County Clare, pretty Doolin claims to be the home of Irish traditional music and there is always a tune to be heard in its lively, intimate pubs. The locals are fiercely proud of their village, which is surrounded by dramatic scenery, and welcome travellers with open arms.

Kerry charm

Majestic County Kerry, known as ‘The Kingdom’ in Ireland, features four times on the Booking.com list, underscoring its position as a favourite destination for travellers to Ireland.

The county’s capital, Tralee, sitting at the head of the Dingle peninsula, is a bustling town with deep cultural roots and a warm, community‑driven approach to hosting visitors. Famous for the Rose of Tralee competition, the town has much to offer and the surrounding landscape is stunning.

On down the peninsula is the vibrant harbour town of Dingle, where creativity, culture and friendliness combine to create a uniquely welcoming experience. Here, there’s a warmth in every encounter and the town buzzes with a heady mix of cosmopolitan and traditional vibes.

Sitting on the edge of Killarney National Park and gateway to the sublime Ring of Kerry, Killarney, offers a polished yet personable welcome. A favourite with visitors for hundreds of years, this is a town that rocks an Ireland-meets-the-world vibe and does so with a broad smile.

And also on the Ring of Kerry is Kenmare, a small town with a big heart, known for its vibrant food scene, colourful streets and consistently high levels of hospitality. With rolling mountains behind and a sparkling bay in front, the town offers plenty of outdoors fun as well as a proud heritage including the famous Kenmare lace.

Southern hospitality

The last Irish town to make the list is medieval Wexford Town, in County Wexford. A cultural hub that hosts the renowned Wexford Festival Opera, Wexford’s long history is written in its cobbled streets and multi-period architecture. The locals are understandably proud of the heritage town and eager to share its delights with visitors.