Ireland has been named one of the most life changing destinations in the world, according to a new study of global travelers.

New research from adventure travel company Explore Worldwide has revealed which countries travelers find the most life changing.

Explore Worldwide analysed over 1,500 comments and 447 mentions of different destinations from online forums dedicated to discussing the most transformative and life changing trips travelers have experienced.

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From solo travel trips that helped heal people after a difficult personal time, to holidays where culture shocks help make travelers feel alive - Explore’s new research reveals that there are destinations in the world that appear to facilitate a life changing experience more than others.

Topping the list is Japan. From the neon-lit streets and late-night izakayas of Tokyo to the ancient temple districts of Kyoto and the historic streets of Kanazawa, the country has something for everyone. The people and the food of Japan are mentioned a lot among travellers discussing how life changing it is, with the delicious dishes and warm and welcoming culture leaving a long lasting impression.

In second place is India, a country that floods the senses from the moment you arrive. The electric energy of Mumbai, the rich history of Delhi and the intense spirituality of Varanasi left their mark on many travellers who shared their experience online.

New Zealand follows in third, with its breathtaking landscapes which feels like walking on a film set, capturing the hearts of travellers who have visited. From the Milford Sound fjords to the vast braided rivers of the Southern Alps, there’s something for everyone whether you’re an adventurous traveller who likes to get up close to the natural beauty or someone who likes to admire from afar.

Rounding out the top five are Thailand in fourth and Iceland in fifth. Thailand is praised by travellers discussing how life changing it is, for the warmth of its people, the depth of its culture and a ‘transformative’ food scene, from Bangkok's street food markets to candlelit temple courtyards in Chiang Mai. Iceland, meanwhile, is repeatedly described as looking like another planet altogether; its volcanic landscapes, northern lights and sheer geological drama leave visitors in awe.

Ireland, Italy and Switzerland were the other European countries making the top 15 list.

The 15 most life changing destinations in the world:

Japan India New Zealand Thailand Iceland Italy Switzerland Peru Jordan Nepal Colombia Vietnam Tanzania Morocco Ireland

Luke Judd, adventure travel expert at Explore Worldwide said:

“We're seeing more and more travellers looking for experiences that go beyond relaxation, they want trips that challenge them, move them and leave them with a different perspective on the world. Japan taking the top spot is no surprise given its unique culture and the sheer variety of experiences it offers, but it's brilliant to see destinations like Jordan, Colombia and Nepal featuring so highly too (ninth, eleventh and tenth place respectively). These are destinations that don't just impress you, they stay with you, and that's what meaningful travel is all about."

More information on the world’s most life changing destinations can be found here.