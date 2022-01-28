Dublin and Kerry have ranked among the most Instagrammable places in the world in an online survey.

Big 7 Travel has released its list of the "World’s Most Instagrammable Places 2022." Now in its fourth year, the annual hashtag tally analyzes the cities that hold the most Instagram appeal, and both Dublin and Kerry have landed on the list.

The global travel site created the list via a comprehensive scoring system that analyzed the number of hashtags per destination, sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audience, and input from their international editorial team.

The final results are ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media. The full list includes 50 destinations on nearly every continent.

Dublin was listed at the 27th most Instagrammable location in 2022, moving up from its 35th spot ranking last year. The capital city ranked just ahead of New Orleans in the US which made 28th on the list and just behind Seattle, Washington, which earned the 26th spot.

"Ireland’s picturesque capital belongs on everyone’s bucket list. Its plethora of medieval history, charming pubs, street art and lively culture are just a few things that make it an Instagrammer’s dream," Big 7 Travel writes.

"Wander the halls of the world’s most epic library, aka, The Library of Trinity College, and bring your #bookworm aesthetic full circle.

"And then clink a few pints of Guinness in the uber photogenic Temple Bar area."

Dublin wasn't the only destination in Ireland that earned a spot on the list. Kerry landed at 39th for its "jaw-dropping" scenery.

"The Emerald Isle isn’t short on spectacular scenery, but Kerry is probably its most jaw-dropping location. From craggy cliffs and Ireland’s highest mountain range to 9th-century mansions and age-old pubs, you can guarantee no two pictures will ever be the same. A stop-off in the small fishing town of Dingle is a must, as is a trip out to the Skellig Islands, where Star Wars was recently filmed."

Here are the top five most Instagrammable destinations for 2022, according to Big 7 Travel:

Singapore Boracay, Philippines Oahu, Hawaii Tokyo, Japan New York City

For Big 7 Travel's complete list of the 50 most Instagrammable destinations around the world click here.

