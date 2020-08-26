Looking for the perfect park in Dublin to highlight on your Instagram feed?

The Maldron Hotel in Smithfield, Dublin has conducted in-depth research that analyzed thousands of Instagram hashtags to determine the ten most popular parks in Ireland’s capital city.

Not surprisingly, Dublin's expansive Phoenix Park took the top spot with more than 211k pictures gracing Instagram feeds around the world.

While Phoenix Park may be known as one of the largest enclosed parks in Europe, Dublin has an array of public spaces big and small that are just perfect for your Instagram feed.

Here are the ten most-Instagrammed parks in Dublin, according to research conducted by The Maldron Hotel in Smithfield:

Phoenix Park – 211,006 pictures

The 11km perimeter of Phoenix Park encloses 707 hectares (1,750 acres), making it one of the largest enclosed recreational spaces within any European capital city.

St Stephen’s Green Park- 52,565 pictures

Sitting at the top of Dublin's bustling Grafton Street, the 22-acre St. Stephen's Green is a welcome reprieve in the midst of the capital city.

Marlay Park – 24,406 pictures

At about 210 acres, Marlay Park located in Rathfarnham features recreational facilities, playgrounds, woodlands, ponds, and walks.

Killiney Hill Park – 24,406 pictures

At 153 meters high, Killiney Hill boasts views of Dublin to the northwest, the Irish Sea and mountains of Wales to the east and southeast, and Bray Head and the Wicklow Mountains to the south.

Merrion Square – 21,116 pictures

The central, railed-off public park at the center of Merrion Square is lined by Georgian redbrick townhouses on three sides. To the west are the grounds of Leinster House, Government Buildings, the Natural History Museum, and the National Gallery.

Fairview Park - 20,395 pictures

Fairview Park, originally a tidal mudflat that was used for landfill in the early 1900s, has playing fields, a children's playground, and tree-lined walks.

National Botanic Gardens - 16,098 pictures

Located in Glasnevin, the National Botanic Gardens contain important collections of plant species and cultivars from all over the world and feature exquisitely restored historic glasshouses.

Iveagh Gardens - 12,076 pictures

Known locally as Dublin's "Secret Garden," Iveagh Gardens features a yew maze, rosarium, and fountains.

Ardgillan Castle and Demesne - 5,086 pictures

Located near Balbriggan, Ardgillan Castle overlooks Barnageera Beach and the Irish Sea.

Garden of Remembrance - 4,354 pictures

Situated at the northern end of O'Connell Street, the Garden of Remembrance is dedicated to "all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom."

