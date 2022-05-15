Tripadvisor has released its annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best winners and these are the top 25 hotels in Ireland.
According to the travel website, The Travelers' Choice awards recognize travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities, based on the reviews and ratings collected from its users over a 12-month period.
Tripadvisor has two award levels: Best of the Best and Travelers’ Choice.
Travelers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, while the Best of the Best, with award winners among the top 1% of listings, is the company's highest honor.
Tripadvisor has shared Ireland's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best hotel award winners for 2022. These highest-rated stays range from family resorts to charming boutique hotels.
Here are Tripadvisor's Top 25 Hotels in Ireland:
1. Old Weir Lodge
Killarney, Ireland
2. Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa
Tralee, Ireland
3. The Merrion Hotel
Dublin, Ireland
4. The Killarney Park
Killarney, Ireland
5. Cahernane House Hotel
Killarney, Ireland
6. The Montenotte Hotel
Cork, Ireland
7. Fernhill House Hotel
Clonakilty, Ireland
8. Brooks Hotel
Dublin, Ireland
9. Dromoland Castle Hotel
Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ireland
10. Stauntons on the Green
Dublin, Ireland
11. Monart
Enniscorthy, Ireland
12. The Wilder Townhouse
Dublin, Ireland
13. Adare Manor
Adare, Ireland
14. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg
Doonbeg, Ireland
15. Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
16. Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa
Clonakilty, Ireland
17. Sligo Park Hotel
Sligo, Ireland
18. Hayfield Manor Hotel
Cork, Ireland
19. Harvey's Point
Donegal Town, Ireland
20. The Twelve Hotel
Barna, Ireland
21. Muckross Park Hotel & Spa
Killarney, Ireland
22. Ashford Castle
Cong, Ireland
23. Hard Rock Hotel Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
24. Manor West Hotel
Tralee, Ireland
25. The Morrison, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Dublin, Ireland
For more information on Tripadvisor's Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 awards and to learn how the winners are chosen, visit here.
