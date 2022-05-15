Tripadvisor has released its annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best winners and these are the top 25 hotels in Ireland.

According to the travel website, The Travelers' Choice awards recognize travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities, based on the reviews and ratings collected from its users over a 12-month period. 

Tripadvisor has two award levels: Best of the Best and Travelers’ Choice.

Travelers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, while the Best of the Best, with award winners among the top 1% of listings, is the company's highest honor. 

Read more

Tripadvisor has shared Ireland's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best hotel award winners for 2022. These highest-rated stays range from family resorts to charming boutique hotels.

Here are Tripadvisor's Top 25 Hotels in Ireland:

1. Old Weir Lodge
Killarney, Ireland

2. Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa
Tralee, Ireland

3. The Merrion Hotel
Dublin, Ireland

The Merrion's Spa and Health Club CREDIT: The Merrion Hotel
4Gallery

The Merrion's Spa and Health Club CREDIT: The Merrion Hotel

4. The Killarney Park
Killarney, Ireland

5. Cahernane House Hotel
Killarney, Ireland

6. The Montenotte Hotel
Cork, Ireland

7. Fernhill House Hotel
Clonakilty, Ireland

8. Brooks Hotel
Dublin, Ireland

9. Dromoland Castle Hotel
Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ireland

10. Stauntons on the Green
Dublin, Ireland

11. Monart
Enniscorthy, Ireland

12. The Wilder Townhouse
Dublin, Ireland

Adare Manor Hotel CREDIT: Getty
4Gallery

Adare Manor Hotel CREDIT: Getty

Read more

13. Adare Manor
Adare, Ireland

14. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg
Doonbeg, Ireland

15. Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin
Dublin, Ireland

16. Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa
Clonakilty, Ireland

17. Sligo Park Hotel
Sligo, Ireland

18. Hayfield Manor Hotel
Cork, Ireland

19. Harvey's Point
Donegal Town, Ireland

20. The Twelve Hotel
Barna, Ireland

21. Muckross Park Hotel & Spa
Killarney, Ireland

Ashford Castle Hotel CREDIT: Ashford Castle
4Gallery

Ashford Castle Hotel CREDIT: Ashford Castle

22. Ashford Castle
Cong, Ireland

23. Hard Rock Hotel Dublin
Dublin, Ireland

24. Manor West Hotel
Tralee, Ireland

25. The Morrison, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Dublin, Ireland

Read more

For more information on Tripadvisor's Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 awards and to learn how the winners are chosen, visit here.

Related: Places to stay, Ireland's top hotels