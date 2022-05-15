Tripadvisor has released its annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best winners and these are the top 25 hotels in Ireland.

According to the travel website, The Travelers' Choice awards recognize travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities, based on the reviews and ratings collected from its users over a 12-month period.

Tripadvisor has two award levels: Best of the Best and Travelers’ Choice.

Travelers’ Choice award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, while the Best of the Best, with award winners among the top 1% of listings, is the company's highest honor.

Tripadvisor has shared Ireland's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best hotel award winners for 2022. These highest-rated stays range from family resorts to charming boutique hotels.

Here are Tripadvisor's Top 25 Hotels in Ireland:

1. Old Weir Lodge

Killarney, Ireland

2. Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa

Tralee, Ireland

3. The Merrion Hotel

Dublin, Ireland

4. The Killarney Park

Killarney, Ireland

5. Cahernane House Hotel

Killarney, Ireland

6. The Montenotte Hotel

Cork, Ireland

7. Fernhill House Hotel

Clonakilty, Ireland

8. Brooks Hotel

Dublin, Ireland

9. Dromoland Castle Hotel

Newmarket-on-Fergus, Ireland

10. Stauntons on the Green

Dublin, Ireland

11. Monart

Enniscorthy, Ireland

12. The Wilder Townhouse

Dublin, Ireland

13. Adare Manor

Adare, Ireland

14. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg

Doonbeg, Ireland

15. Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin

Dublin, Ireland

16. Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa

Clonakilty, Ireland

17. Sligo Park Hotel

Sligo, Ireland

18. Hayfield Manor Hotel

Cork, Ireland

19. Harvey's Point

Donegal Town, Ireland

20. The Twelve Hotel

Barna, Ireland

21. Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

Killarney, Ireland

22. Ashford Castle

Cong, Ireland

23. Hard Rock Hotel Dublin

Dublin, Ireland

24. Manor West Hotel

Tralee, Ireland

25. The Morrison, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Dublin, Ireland

For more information on Tripadvisor's Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 awards and to learn how the winners are chosen, visit here.