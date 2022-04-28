I'm about to recommend the best hotel first-time visitors from the United States should book in Dublin this summer - and I'm going to tell you exactly why.

Situated on Westmoreland Street in the heart of the city opposite the famed Trinity College, The Westin is an elegant five-star that's a short walk to some of the most significant locations and attractions that Dublin offers.

It's central in other words and let's face it with air travel increasingly bedeviled by the mask wars, unhinged or unruly passengers, cramped quarters, and unscheduled delays, the staff at the Westin know when you arrive you will probably want nothing more than the key to your room, an inviting hot shower, a welcoming bed and some peace and quiet, stat.

The Westin also knows that the red-eye flights to Dublin from the U.S. will probably leave you feeling depleted, so they have streamlined the entire check-in process (porters spirit away your suitcases to your room like magic) so that you'll be relaxing and rejuvenating in no time.

The rooms are all uniformly spacious and chic, featuring complimentary WiFi, multiple ports for your phone and electronics, individual climate control, and cloud-soft bed linens featuring natural materials such as their Donegal linen.

Even the custom-made carpets depict the gentle surf of the Irish waters and this attention to detail is everywhere you look – in fact it seems that your requests are anticipated and answered before you think of them - which is the mark of a truly luxurious hotel.

The Westin completed its impressive €500,000 hotel lobby transformation in 2021 but the entire hotel was refreshed and expanded in 2019, with the addition of the hotel's iconic Atrium Lounge, Library, and 19 new bedrooms overlooking Trinity and Westmoreland Street.

The hotel is also home to Mooreland's Lounge and Grill, an urban steakhouse, serving delicious meals made with locally sourced ingredients. Steaks are cooked on a Josper Grill at over 500 degrees Celsius, allowing the intense heat to create a perfect seal, thereby locking in the natural juice and flavor. It's unmissable.

But if you aren't yet familiar with the quality, variety, and taste of Irish cooking (or indeed don't quite know what Irish cooking is), then this restaurant is a perfect introduction to the island and its ongoing food revolution. Expect minimally processed, farm-fresh fare that will wow you with its taste and flavors.

Part of the Marriott chain, at the Westin you can, of course, collect or utilize Bonvoy points for your stay, with the range of rooms varying from deluxe (Classic Queen) to the super deluxe (Presidential).

You've read about the Book of Kells and the Trinity Old Library in which it's kept – and they're right next door – as is the Irish Whiskey Museum. But venture a little further along Grafton Street and you'll find the famous Stephen's Green park, The Little Museum of Dublin, the National Museum, the National Gallery of Ireland, The EPIC Irish Immigration Museum, The GPO and so many more fascinating museums and historical sites.

Dublin is human scale and walkable you'll discover and just across the street from The Westin is The Palace Bar, one of the most enticing old-style pubs in the country. Nip in and order a freshly poured Guinness and see why the Irish insist that the best pints of the black stuff can only be found in Ireland.

I’m in Ireland for about an hour and I’m already ⁦@bewleyscafe⁩ for a full Irish. The bread has stout in it. The butter is rich as Croesus. I’m so happy to be home. @TourismIreland @Failte_Ireland #StPatricksDay #loveireland pic.twitter.com/U8jJYjSd0H — Cahir O’Doherty (@randomirish) March 16, 2022

One tourism attraction the Irish could make more of is their very substantial and delicious breakfasts. We recommend that first-time visitors step into Bewley's cafe for a mini masterclass in what one is and can be, but Moreland's also offers one right in the hotel if you're not feeling like a brisk walk.

First-time visitors to Dublin should know that The Westin is the ideal outpost for your inaugural trip – and after the first visit to Ireland, we know you'll be back – so take a tip from us and take the worry out of booking.

After a stay here at this Trip Advisor's Travelers Choice hotel, we are certain this will become your address in Dublin for every subsequent trip.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.