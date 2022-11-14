Looking for a nature fix? These are the best hotels to access all the wild beauty Ireland has to offer.

Condé Nast Traveler has ranked the top eight accommodations on the Emerald Isle for enjoying nature. The list includes everything from lavish lakeside cabins and glamping adventures to stays at remote lighthouses on the Wild Atlantic Way and five-star hotels overlooking stunning coastlines.

The luxury travel website writes: "There aren’t many places in the world that have as much cultural and geographical variety as Ireland does. Accents, landscapes, and customs quickly change as you weave your way across the small island. The Atlantic Ocean has carved caves, cliffs, and shores along the west coast, leaving behind some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. Untouched parts of Northern Ireland and the Midlands are perfect for serene walks by the lake, and when the sun sets behind the mountains, starry skies reveal themselves.

"Exploring the secluded scenery and trails of Ireland—even in its remote coastal and mountain towns—doesn’t mean foregoing luxury. All across the country are high-end stays overlooking the sea, unique accommodations for special nights in peaceful forests, and active stays in the mountains where you’re immersed in the outdoors."

Here are the best hotels to enjoy nature in Ireland:

1. Cabü by The Lake, County Monaghan

2. Cliff House Hotel, County Waterford

3. Glasson Lakehouse, County Westmeath

4. Clare Island Lighthouse, County Mayo

5. Finn Lough Bubble Domes, County Fermanagh

6. The Hideaway at Dromquinna Manor, County Kerry

7. Sperrin View, County Tyrone

8. Delphi Adventure Resort, County Galway

For more information, visit the Condé Traveler website.