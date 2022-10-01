You can rent your own Irish island in the middle of a beautiful lake in County Galway.

Set on the spectacular Lough Corrib, Rabbit Island boasts a luxurious fishing lodge and is available for exclusive short-term rentals.

The 26-acre island offers a serene fishing haven for groups of up to 10 people. The luxurious fishing lodge, which dates back to 1904, features an en-suite master bedroom leading directly to a verandah overlooking the lake.

The property also boasts a further two bedrooms upstairs in addition to two downstairs bedrooms.

Meanwhile, the living room, which boasts a feature fireplace, also leads to a verandah overlooking the lakeshore.

The fishing lodge has recently undergone extended renovations and now boasts a fully fitted kitchen, while a traditional stone harbor leads to the property's beautiful lawns.

Rabbit Island is accessed from Kenny's Bay, which is a 10-minute drive from Headford Town in County Galway. Galway City is a half-hour's drive, while Knock and Shannon Airport are an hour and 90 minutes away respectively.

The island naturally offers privacy for any group wishing to enjoy a remote weekend away, offering a chance to leave distractions behind and retreat to the Irish countryside.

The island is also ideally suited for angling enthusiasts, with Lough Corrib renowned for its wild brown trout and salmon fishing.

The lake's fishing season runs from February 15 until September 30, with brown trout available throughout the season and salmon generally available from the end of May.

For those interested in Irish history, Lough Corrib is located in close proximity to an area renowned for prehistoric burial cairns, Iron Age stone enclosures, and early Norman castles.

To find out more about renting Rabbit Island, click here. Prices available on request.