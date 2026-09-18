The new flight number is a nod to Dolly’s much-loved song and film "9 to 5", creating a lasting tribute on the route connecting Ireland with Nashville, the city at the heart of her life and extraordinary career.

The first Dublin-to-Nashville flight to operate as EI95 will depart from Dublin Airport on 25 October, while the return Nashville-to-Dublin service will operate as EI92. The idea of renaming the flight number was proposed by Aer Lingus Cabin Manager Jamie Durnin, with Aer Lingus flights approaching Nashville identifying themselves to air traffic controllers as Shamrock 925.

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The tribute also reflects Dolly’s special connection with Ireland. She visited and performed here on a number of occasions, and her music resonated with generations of Irish fans.

Alongside her remarkable career in music and entertainment, Dolly was widely recognized for her philanthropic work, particularly her commitment to improving literacy among young children.

She founded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 1995, inspired by her father’s inability to read and write. The program was created to encourage a love of reading by gifting free, age-appropriate books to children from birth until the age of five. It has since expanded internationally and was introduced in the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

To recognize this important part of Dolly’s legacy, Aer Lingus will gift a book to every child traveling on the first EI95 service. The children will each receive a book to enjoy during their journey and take home as a memento of the flight.

Adrian Dunne, Chief Operations Officer, Aer Lingus, said, "Renumbering our Dublin-to-Nashville service EI95 is a simple but lasting way for Aer Lingus to honor Dolly and the connection she created with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We also wanted the first EI95 flight to recognize another important part of her legacy: her belief in the power of books and reading.

For those hoping to take off, Aer Lingus currently has transatlantic fares available from €199 each way, as part of a return trip. To avail of these great value fares, bookings must be made before 29 September 2026*.

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For more information, visit www.aerlingus.com