Ireland is ready to welcome you home. Home to spend time with family and friends, to savour the fresh local cuisine and enjoy our soul-stirring scenery.

We can't wait to see you- to once again share all the things we've missed so much. Those exhilarating clifftop walks with the Atlantic winds whipping through your hair. The tiny village pub where you're treated just like family. The chance to explore those rolling green hills, dotted with mysterious standing stones and ruined castles.

Now is the time to start planning that long-awaited trip home to the island of Ireland. If you listen, you'll year the call is louder than ever.

1. The craic is still mighty!

Get ready for all the inspiration that's been distilled over the past year to bubble over into nights reconnecting with family and friends, home-cooked food, and the kind of nostalgia-fuelled, laughter-filled chats you can't find anywhere else.

2. Take to the open road

Wind along the Wild Atlantic Way and tick off your bucket list, from Kinsale's world-class restaurants to the spectacular Ring of Kerry and the enchanting expanse of Connemara. Or head up north, cruise the Causeway Coastal Route and take in the magnificent views of Dunluce Castle.

3. Get out into nature

In Ireland, Mother Nature truly owns the catwalk. Savour the stunning landscape with a hike up Croagh Patrick, or a round at Royal Portrush Golf Club; take a dip in the Irish Sea at Dublin's Forty Foot, or cycle the Waterford Greenway. You won't find fresher air anywhere else!

4. Tickle your tastebuds

Ireland's green pastures, deep valleys and pure waters have helped create outstanding natural flavours. Get a real taste of the island with a food tour around Cork city. Chat to the talented artisan producers who line the colourful stalls around our many farmers' markets. Or go fishing off Causeway Coast and catch your own breakfast. You really can't get any fresher than that!

5. Enjoy our star attractions

The Cliffs of Moher and the Mourne Mountains. Killarney National Park and the Rock of Cashel. Kylemore Abbey and the Dark Hedges. It's easy to understand why so many people have fallen in love with Ireland's irresistible beauty. A visit to some of these iconic spots might be just what you need to recharge your spirit. Time to sit back, soak it all in and savour every moment.

6. Make a break for the cities!

Home to dramatic stories and historic buildings, Ireland's vibrant cities are just waiting to welcome you home. Try dining on award-winning food in Belfast; listening to thrilling traditional Irish music in Galway; and filling up on culture in the museums of Dublin and Derry-Londonderry.

7. Only in Ireland

Fill this trip with experiences you want to recommend to all your friends on your return! Cycle the Aran Island, meditate at the monastic village in Glendalough, visit the filming locations of Games of Thrones® and Star Wars. Just take the time to be a tourist. You won't regret it.

8. Last but not least...

Whether it's the unbeatable pint poured by Mick at the local pub; your Nana's famous currant cake; or the tufts of grass running down the middle of the road to your great-grandparents' house: there are pieces of Ireland you just can't take with you when you leave. Friends and family you'll get a hug for the first time in what feels like forever. Home is home. Make the most of it.

We hope we have inspired you for your next visit to the Emerald Isle. There's no better time like today to press the Green Button. Ireland’s ready and waiting for you.

