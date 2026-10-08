Wondering how to spend a day and a half in County Wexford? If you have 32 hours, these are the must-see attractions in Ireland's Model County.

Travel writer Nadia El Ferdaoussi joins IrishCentral as we whisk ourselves down to the sunny southeast of Ireland to take in the wonderous beauty and enjoyment of County Wexford.

32 hours in Wexford 32 hours in Wexford exploring Ireland's Copper Coast and the Kennedy homestead! Read more here - http://bit.ly/2LNvCaH Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 13 décembre 2019

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Just a two-hour drive or scenic train ride from Dublin, Wexford boasts over 100 miles of coastline with gorgeous sandy beaches, stunning locations for nature walks, and places rich in historical ties to the Irish American immigration story.

The cornerstone of Ireland's Ancient East, take in Wexford’s natural beauty, warm hospitality, and world-class arts scene.

For a fun day’s excursion, head to the Irish National Heritage Park in Ferrycarrig, just outside of Wexford Town, where Nadia stops off on the first day of her trip. There you’ll find over 9,000 years of Irish history brought to life across 40 acres of peaceful woodland. See what life was like for the earliest Irish settlers, test your mettle in a Viking combat boot camp, learn how to forage like a prehistoric farmer, get a lesson in falconry just like the Normans did it, and even spend the night in an ancient ringfort.

On day two, Nadia heads along to the tourist attractions that should be top of every Irish American's list: The Kennedy Homestead and Dunbrody Famine Ship and Irish Emigrant Experience in New Ross.

The Dunbrody Experience is an authentic reproduction of a 1840s emigrant ship, which ferried the Irish to new lives in Canada and beyond. Historical enactors will take you on the immigrant journey, from departure to the voyage to arrival in the new world.

Of course, like Nadia, after a fun-filled 32 hours, you'll have to end your Wexford adventure in Green Acres for a cozy nightcap.

Find more inspiration for what to do on a trip to County Wexford on Ireland.com. This article was proudly produced in partnership with Tourism Ireland.

* Originally published in December 2020. Updated in 2024.