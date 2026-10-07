Ireland has been named the friendliest country in Europe - and home to one of the friendliest cities in Europe - in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2026.

The Emerald Isle has finally come out on top in the readers' poll after two years of being ranked in the top three friendliest countries in Europe.

300,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers voted for the friendliest countries in Europe this year, the publication said.

With a near-perfect score of 98.39, Ireland claimed the top spot, followed closely by Portugal (96.67) and Italy (96.54).

Meanwhile, a major Irish city was ranked among the friendliest cities in Europe in this year's readers' choice awards.

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"Infectiously good craic"

Here's what Condé Nast Traveller had to say about Ireland, the friendliest country in Europe: "A small but mighty people, the Irish are filled with soulful musicians and pioneering writers, and they warm the hearts of all they touch with their infectiously good craic."

It continued: "Wander into a traditional pub and, within seconds, find yourself striking up conversation with jolly strangers, proving these cosy boltholes are so much more than simply a place to drink, or to visit during St Patrick’s Festival to witness communities turn green in a hearty celebration of their beloved home."

Friendliest countries in Europe in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards

Ireland (98.39) Portugal (96.67) Italy (96.54) Greece (96.31) Spain (96.63) Turkey (95.59) Estonia (93.84) Slovenia (92.37) Croatia (92.18) Austria (91.49)

Cork, one of the friendliest cities in Europe

Despite being named the friendliest country in Europe, Ireland had only one city - Cork - included in the friendliest cities in Europe ranking as part of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Known affectionately to many as the 'Real Capital' of Ireland, Cork was named the 12th friendliest city in Europe with a score of 88.05, which represents the overall average level of satisfaction.

Friendliest cities in Europe in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards