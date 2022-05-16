Former Miss World Rosanna Davison welcomed her Ukrainian surrogate and family to Ireland.

Davison, 38, revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of her daughter Sophia's gestational surrogate, Anastasiia Berezan, in Dublin Airport, reports Her.ie.

"A good news story," she wrote. "On April 25th, after a long and traumatic journey out of Ukraine, my daughter’s gestational surrogate @anastasiia.berezan arrived safely into Ireland with her family.

"Wes and I first met this incredibly brave, kind woman in Kyiv in 2019 just before she gave birth to our little girl, Sophia. At the time, we couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude for giving us our much longed-for baby, so when the war began back in February, we offered her a safe home in Ireland.

"She gave us the greatest gift of all, and now it was our turn to help her. It took two months to finally escape Kherson City in the south of Ukraine and it was a huge logistical challenge to get them from Poland to Germany and then to Ireland with their Husky!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

"But we did it with the help of some very generous, compassionate people, including my wonderful parents.

“They’ve been settling into their new home in Ireland and finding their way around too.

“There’s been so much support in the community for Ukrainian families in Ireland, and they really appreciate all of the kindness. Irish people are truly amazing."

Davison, who is the daughter of musician Chris de Burgh, was crowned Miss World in 2003.

The Irish model and her partner Wesley Quirke welcomed their daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate in 2019. The couple has been open about their use of a surrogate to help other parents having children this way.

In October 2020, Rosanna gave birth to twin boys Hugo and Oscar.