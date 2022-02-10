This Valentine's Day surprise a loved one with the gift of an Irish Heritage Tree.

St. Valentine’s Day celebrates romance in all its fashions – new love, engagements, weddings, anniversaries, and lifelong commitments. The promise of the declaration of devotion is observed with presents that represent the depth of that pledge.

Irish Central is proud to introduce our Irish Heritage Tree as a living symbol of a couple’s love to be given as a beloved gift in the true spirit of St. Valentine’s Day.

Plant a beautiful native tree in rich Irish soil rooted in the Emerald Isle in pride and eternal affection as the happy two are blessed with the knowledge that their Irish Heritage Tree will grow strong and solid as nature’s expression of their love and dedication. Give this unique gift that will stand tall, lasting far beyond a lifetime.





Your Irish Heritage Tree will either be planted in our forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland, County Tipperary, a rolling bed of pastureland that has been settled since prehistoric times and was the center of power for the early kings of Munster.

Or else in our second rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork, which is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty and the surrounding countryside is dotted with ancient ringforts.

The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, and endless natural beauty. They are also a symbol of heritage and as the years go on the roots of your tree will keep growing in the soil, forming a deeper and everlasting memory of your loved one.

Planting a tree this Valentine's Day, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99.