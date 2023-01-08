Jack and Fiadh are the most popular names for newborns in Ireland, according to the latest data released by Ireland's Central Statistics Office.

The CSO's list of the most popular baby names for 2021, which was released in February 2022, saw Fiadh overtake Grace as the most popular girl's name for newborns in Ireland.

Fiadh's popularity has steadily increased in popularity, rising from the third-most popular girl's name in 2019 to second in 2020. Emily had been the most popular newborn girl's name every year between 2011 and 2019.

Read more These were Ireland’s most popular baby names in 2020

Grace, Emily, Sophie, and Éabha made up the top-five most popular name for newborn girls in 2021, while Indie, Ayla, and Lottie were new entries in the top 100.

Jack, meanwhile, has been the most popular boy's name in Ireland since 2007, with the exception of 2016, when James was the most popular name.

Noah, James, Conor, and Rían completed the top-five most popular names for newborn boys in 2021, while Teddy, Páidí, Daithí, Jaxon, Brody, Ted, Hunter, Tadhg, Tiernan, and Arlo were new entries in the top 100.

There were 58,442 live births in Ireland in 2021, 2,484 more than in 2020 but 22% fewer than 2011, when 74,650 live births were registered in Ireland.

Of those 58,442 live births, 19,701 had unique surnames, with the perenially popular Murphy proving the most popular surname for newborns in Ireland in 2021.

Rounding out the top ten most popular surnames in Ireland were Kelly, Ryan, Walsh, Byrne, O’Brien, O’Connor, O’Sullivan, McCarthy, and Doyle.

Meanwhile, Mary, a name that was extremely popular among older generations, slipped outside the top 100 for the first time ever and is currently ranked as the 127th-most popular names for newborn girls in Ireland.