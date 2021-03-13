As the old proverb says "God could not be everywhere so he invented mother". How true this is and this weekend as while Ireland celebrates Mother's Day.

Blessings and sayings:

- "Gods most precious work of art is the warmth and love of a Mothers's heart."

- "There is but one and only one whose love will fail you never. One who lives from sun to sun with constant fond endeavor."

- "There is but one and only one on earth there is no other. In Heaven, a noble work was done when God gave man a Mother."

- "A Mother holds her children’s hands for a little while... their hearts forever."

- "A Mother is one who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.

- "Mom you have always overlooked my faults, but never my needs. I love you."

- "No matter how matured a Mother is she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement."

Irish wit:

An Irish Mother’s Letter:

Dear Son,

Just a few lines to let you know that I am still alive. I am writing this slowly because I know that you can’t read very fast.

You won’t know the house when you come home. We’ve moved.

About your father, he has got a lovely new job. He has 500 men under him. He cuts grass at the cemetery.

Your sister Mary had a baby this morning. I haven’t found out yet if it’s a boy or a girl, so I don’t know if your an aunt or an uncle.

I went to the doctor's on Thursday and your father came with me. The doctor put a small tube in my mouth and told me not to talk for 10 minutes. Your father offered to buy it from him.

Your uncle Patrick drowned last week in a vat of Irish whiskey at the Dublin brewery. Some of his workmates tried to save him but he fought them off bravely. They cremated him and it took 3 days to put the fire out.

It only rained twice this week, first for 3 days and then for 4 days.

We had a letter from the undertaker. He said if the last payment on your grandmother’s plot wasn’t paid in 7 days, up she comes.

Your loving Mother.

P.S. I was going to send you 5 pounds, but I have already sealed the envelope."

Prayer:

"May those who love us, love us; and those who don't love us, may God turn their hearts; and if He doesn't turn their hearts, may he turn their ankles so we'll know them by their limping."

Bridie Gallagher singing "A Mother's Love's A Blessing":