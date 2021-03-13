As the old proverb says "God could not be everywhere so he invented mother". How true this is and this weekend as while Ireland celebrates Mother's Day.
Blessings and sayings:
- "Gods most precious work of art is the warmth and love of a Mothers's heart."
- "There is but one and only one whose love will fail you never. One who lives from sun to sun with constant fond endeavor."
- "There is but one and only one on earth there is no other. In Heaven, a noble work was done when God gave man a Mother."
- "A Mother holds her children’s hands for a little while... their hearts forever."
- "A Mother is one who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.
- "Mom you have always overlooked my faults, but never my needs. I love you."
- "No matter how matured a Mother is she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement."
Irish wit:
An Irish Mother’s Letter:
Dear Son,
Just a few lines to let you know that I am still alive. I am writing this slowly because I know that you can’t read very fast.
You won’t know the house when you come home. We’ve moved.
About your father, he has got a lovely new job. He has 500 men under him. He cuts grass at the cemetery.
Your sister Mary had a baby this morning. I haven’t found out yet if it’s a boy or a girl, so I don’t know if your an aunt or an uncle.
I went to the doctor's on Thursday and your father came with me. The doctor put a small tube in my mouth and told me not to talk for 10 minutes. Your father offered to buy it from him.
Your uncle Patrick drowned last week in a vat of Irish whiskey at the Dublin brewery. Some of his workmates tried to save him but he fought them off bravely. They cremated him and it took 3 days to put the fire out.
It only rained twice this week, first for 3 days and then for 4 days.
We had a letter from the undertaker. He said if the last payment on your grandmother’s plot wasn’t paid in 7 days, up she comes.
Your loving Mother.
P.S. I was going to send you 5 pounds, but I have already sealed the envelope."
Prayer:
"May those who love us, love us; and those who don't love us, may God turn their hearts; and if He doesn't turn their hearts, may he turn their ankles so we'll know them by their limping."
Bridie Gallagher singing "A Mother's Love's A Blessing":
