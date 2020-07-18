The name experts have spoken! Irish baby names are hardly getting a look in the US for 2020 and even the name Liam is a no show.

Back in 2018 the Irish name Liam was among the most popular boy's names in the United States but according to predictions for the first year of the new decade, 2020's most popular baby names will be virtually Irish origin free.

According to the name experts at the website Nameberry, 2020 will see names like Adah, Reese, Tate, and Diego become much more popular in the New Year.

Their study of baby names for 2020 shows many choices that "went virtually unused a generation ago”. The site's editors predicted these results by studying the use of the 70,000 names on the site and the spike in interest of certain names in 2018 and 2019.

So what's are the most popular baby names for 2020?

For girls, Adah, Reese, Mika, Paisley, Amina, Teagan, Nova, Aura, Pearl and Billie will be most popular. While for boys Austin, Alva, Acacius, Tate, Diego, Easton, Lucius, Cash, Ash, and Luca will take the top spots. Another big trend they're predicting is the use of gender-neutral names such as Ellis, Phoenix, Remi, and Marlowe.

Nameberry themselves comment that 2020's names seemed to be "influenced by high visibility celebrities or pop culture events while others contain a fresh spin on a stylish sound or form."

Still no sign of Liam Neeson though!

What's happened to all the Irish names we hear you ask. Well, they do feature but it seems they're just a little further down the list.

Among the top 50 girls' names for 2020, we spotted Kiara, which could be derived from the Irish name Ciara. The boy's names having a higher number of Irish names including Cian, Cillian, Cormac, Flynn, Kieran, Nolan, Ronan, and Sullivan make the cut. Also among the unisex baby names, an Irish influence makes the top spots including Ellis, Shea, Rowan, and Quinn.

