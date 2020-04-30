Have a little one on the way? These are some of our favorite Irish baby girl names.

Irish baby girl names can be equal parts traditional and creative, yet are always beautiful.

From Aisling to Saoirse, here are our ten favorite Irish baby girl names!

Aisling

(pronounced: ash-ling)

This name means ‘dream’ or ‘vision’ from the Gaelic word ‘aislinge’ and refers to an “aisling,” which is a poetic genre of Irish language poetry from the late 17th century. It only started being used as a first name in the 20th century. The poetic genre has been personified in Ireland as a beautiful woman in peril.

Aoibhinn

(pronounced: ey-veen or ee-van)

This name means pleasant, beautiful sheen of radiant beauty. It was a common name for princesses among the royal families of Ireland that has been revived in recent years.

Aoife

(pronounced: ee-fa)

This name means beautiful, radiant or joyful, and likely derives from the Gaelic word ‘aoibh’ meaning ‘beauty’ or ‘pleasure.’ In Irish mythology, Aoife is known as the greatest woman warrior in the world. She gave birth to the mythological hero Cuchulainn’s only son, Connlach, and was the daughter of a king of Connacht. Legend has it, her marriage was arranged by St. Patrick himself.

Caoimhe

(pronounced: kwee-va or kee-va)

From the Gaelic word ‘caomh,’ this name means gentle, beautiful or precious.

Ciara

(pronounced: kee-ra)

The feminine form of ‘Ciaran,’ this name comes from the Gaelic word ‘ciar,’ which means dark. It implies dark features, like hair or eyes. In history, St. Ciara was a distinguished figure who established a monastery in Co. Tipperary during the seventh century.

Clodagh

(pronounced: clo-da)

Named for the River Clodagh, or Clody River, which runs through Co. Tipperary and Co. Wexford. Like most Irish rivers, the name is associated with a female deity.

Eabha

(pronounced: ey-va)

This is the Irish form of Eve (Adam and Eve are Ádhamh agus Éabha in Irish). It means ‘life,’ but comes with all of the connotations of the name Eve, i.e. the mother of all the living.

Niamh

(pronounced: neev or nee-iv)

Meaning radiance, luster or brightness. In Irish mythology, Niamh was the daughter of Manannan, god of the sea - she was known as ‘Niamh of the Golden Hair’ and was usually depicted riding on a white horse. She was the lover of poet-hero Oisin; together they lived in Tir-na-nOg, the land of eternal youth.

Roisin

(pronounced: ro-sheen)

This name means ‘little rose,’ and has been used in Ireland since the sixteenth century. When Irish patriotic poetry and song was outlawed in Ireland, Irish bands would disguise their nationalistic verses and love songs, and sing about Roisin Dubh (‘Dark Rosaleen’) as the poetic symbol for their country.

Saoirse

(pronounced: ser-sha)

This name means ‘freedom’ or ‘liberty.’ It has strong patriotic overtones and has only been in use since the 1920s.

What's your favorite Irish baby girl name? Let us know in the comments!

