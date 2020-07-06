Emily and Jack are the most popular baby names in Ireland, according to 2014 passport applications filed with the Passport Service of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Department reports that of the 53,046 passports issued to children under the age of three, 574 went to Jacks and 456 to Emilys. Amelia and Lily entered the top ten names for girls.

Charlie Flanagan, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs said, “I was disappointed to see Charlie drop two places, I am pleased that it remains in the top ten for boys.

“The names reflect the continued popularity of traditional Irish names, such as Aoife and Oisín, and the vibrant multiculturalism in today’s Ireland, with Zuzanna and Kacper the highest new entries.”

Emily and Jack were also the most popular names of 2013. In fact, on the boy’s list there was no change to the top seven names from 2013.

Some of the most Irish names featured in the top 20 are Aoife, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Oisín, and Seán. The more traditional names went down the list with Sadhbh at 67, Gráinne at 182, Diarmuid at 163, and Ciarán at 97.

TOP 20 GIRLS

1. Emily (N/C)

2. Sophie (+2)

3. Emma (-1)

4. Grace (+1)

5. Ella (+1)

6. Aoife (-3)

7. Amelia (+5)

8. Lily (+6)

9. Ava (N/C)

10. Sarah (N/C)

11. Hannah (+4)

12. Lucy (-5)

13. Sophia (+4)

14. Mia (-3)

15. Anna (-7)

16. Olivia (+7)

17. Ruby (+1)

18. Saoirse (+3)

19. Caoimhe (-6)

20. Kate (N/C)

Read more: Irish baby first names that are super popular in the US

TOP 20 BOYS

1. Jack (N/C)

2. James (N/C)

3. Daniel (N/C)

4. Conor (N/C)

5. Adam (N/C)

6. Ryan (N/C)

7. Harry (N/C)

8. Liam (+1)

9. Luke (+2)

10. Charlie (-2)

11. Cian (+6)

12. Noah (+2)

13. Michael (N/C)

14. Oisin (+4)

15. Thomas (-3)

16. Alex (N/C)

17. Matthew (+4)

18. Darragh (+2)

19. Sean (+4)

20. Jamie (-1)

Details on how to apply for a passport can be found on the Department’s website, www.dfa.ie, which also has a passport renewal reminder service, and details on how to apply for a passport at short notice.

*Originally published in 2014.