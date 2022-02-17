This month on the 100th year anniversary of James Joyce's Ulysses, an Irish Heritage Tree will be planted in his celebration.

Irish writer James Joyce's classic novel Ulysses, first published in 1922, is regarded today as one of the most influential pieces of modernist literature.

The hefty read chronicles a single day, June 16, 1904 (now celebrated as Bloomsday) in the lives of Stephen Dedalus and husband-and-wife Leopold and Molly Bloom as they meander through the streets and suburbs of Dublin.

One quote of note that gives a real sense of how Joyce felt towards his homeland and the green lush landscape that Ireland is known and loved for, is the line:

"Save the trees of Ireland for the future men of Ireland on the fair hills of Eire, O."

Like Joyce, IrishCentral knows how important our green fields and forests are and alongside the Irish Tree Council, we run the Irish Heritage Tree Program. Together we restore native woodlands with the aim of rewilding and returning the landscape to nature.

In dedication to James Joyce and in celebration of the masterpiece that is Ulysses, this month an Irish Heritage Tree will be planted in his honor.

The tree and its roots will stand either in our forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland in County Tipperary or in our second location at a beautiful farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork, steeped in natural beauty and teeming with wildlife.

We hope by doing this that we can pay homage to Joyce's creativity and genius, while also ensuring that this meaningful gesture will allow for his legacy to be sown deep into Irish soil for generations to come.

