Michael Collins is one of Ireland’s greatest heroes. Everyone knows his story….or do they?

Sure, we all know the story of the revolutionary, the leader, and the tragic death but what about his early years. These formative years were key to making him the man he became, yet it’s a part of his story that’s not often told.

Michael Collins House in Clonakilty has recently released an hour-long documentary called “The Young Fella” on its YouTube channel that explores Michael Collins’ early life in Clonakilty and the experiences that helped shape the man behind the legend.

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The biographical film brings Collins’ formative years to life through the people, places and stories of his West Cork upbringing.

The story is told is through a group of 16-year-old students from Clonakilty Community College. Guided by their teacher and historian Kieran Doyle, the students learn about people such as O’Donovan Rossa and events such as the Battle of the Big Cross in 1798 that would have influenced Collins. The students visit Woodfield, the homeplace of the Collins family, hear little known stories about him, and follow in his footsteps around Clonakilty town.

There’s also a living history element to telling the story. Michael Collins was just 16 years old when he moved from West Cork to London, one of the world’s most bustling cities. He had secured a position in the postal service by completing the postal service exam, an exam that tested students handwriting, arithmetic and grammar skills. The documentary culminates with the students sitting the postal service exam that Collins took. Can 16-year-old students from today make the grade?

The documentary was financed by Michael Collins House and Cork County Council. It was written, produced and directed by local historian Samuel Kingston who collaborated with local production company Ambigous Fiddle on the project. Kingston said, “It was really interesting to discover stories about Collins that I’d never heard before and it was an honour to have the opportunity to tell the story of his childhood”.

It’s a revealing portrait of the younger Collins’ that gives a fascinating insight into what made him become the Big Fella.

The documentary is currently available to watch on the Michael Collins House YouTube channel. It was released on 16 October to mark Michael Collins’ birthday.

Watch the documentary below or on YouTube here.