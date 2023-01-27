How much do you know about the man behind the wheel on Nov 22, 1963, when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas?

William Greer was the driver of President John F. Kennedy's limousine on the fateful day of November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. Greer was a career Secret Service agent who had been part of Kennedy's protective detail for several years.

Greer was born in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, in 1909, and immigrated to the United States in the 1920s. He joined the Secret Service in 1944, and was assigned to the White House detail in 1955. He quickly rose through the ranks, and by the time Kennedy became president in 1961, Greer was one of the most experienced agents on the detail.

On November 22, 1963, Greer was driving the President's limousine when Kennedy was shot. According to witnesses, Greer slowed the car down after the first shots were fired, but then accelerated away from the scene. Some conspiracy theories have suggested that Greer may have been involved in the assassination, or that he could have done more to protect the President. However, there is no evidence to support these claims, and most experts believe that Greer acted appropriately and in accordance with Secret Service protocol.

After the assassination, Greer was deeply affected by the tragic events of that day. He retired from the Secret Service in 1965, and lived the rest of his life in relative obscurity. He died in 1985, at the age of 75.

Despite the controversy surrounding his actions on November 22, 1963, William Greer is remembered as a dedicated and professional Secret Service agent who served his country with honor and distinction. He had a long career protecting the President and was one of the most experienced agents on the Presidential protection detail.