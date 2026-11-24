For almost six decades, an Irish marriage could be unhappy, abandoned, or long finished in practice and still be permanent in the eyes of the law.

That changed on November 24, 1995, when Ireland voted in favor of the Fifteenth Amendment, which removed the constitutional prohibition on divorce and allowed for the dissolution of a marriage provided specified conditions were satisfied.

With a voting turnout of 62.15%, the referendum narrowly passed on a razor-thin margin of 50.28% to 49.72%.

Divorce had been banned outright in the Irish Constitution since its adoption in 1937. There was an earlier referendum on liberalizing the divorce laws in 1986, which the Irish people voted strongly against by a 25% margin.

By the time of its 1995 Divorce Referendum, Ireland was the only country in Europe where divorce was still illegal, an indication of the strong influence the Catholic Church still held.

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As a New York Times article published four days before the vote explained, there were massive public campaigns by both sides leading up to the vote.

John Bruton, the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) at the time, viewed it as imperative that Ireland amend its constitution to allow divorce, worried that another “No” vote would damage Ireland’s image as a tolerant, progressive country and increase tensions in Northern Ireland linked to the Catholic Church’s sway on Irish society.

He encouraged the Irish people to vote “Yes” in a passionate radio address: "The essence of the Catholic faith is particularly that it shows forgiveness. It would be very wrong not to allow our law to express forgiveness to those whose consciences allow them to remarry.

"The case I'm making in regard to Northern Ireland is that we must have a way of governing that includes both communities, that includes the minority community. If we don't show tolerance for minorities here, we'll find it harder to argue for tolerance elsewhere.

“Is it the Ireland we like to present to the world as a place that has very strong beliefs but doesn't need to enforce them by law, that welcomes people with a different point of view and treats them well? Or an Ireland that's so afraid it has to use the criminal and civil law to enforce a particular set of beliefs?"

Church officials and anti-divorce advocates brought an equally fierce campaign, with warnings that divorce was “un-Catholic” and would lead to instability in Irish society.

Thomas Flynn, who was Bishop of Achorny at the time, indicated that Catholics who got divorced or remarried could be denied sacraments such as communion and confession.

However, the church did affirm that it would not be a sin for Catholics to vote yes, as long as they did so in good conscience.

What did Ireland's 1995 divorce referendum say?

According to Referendum.ie, the subject matter of the referendum was described as follows in the official polling card sent to each elector:

"THE FIFTEENTH AMENDMENT OF THE CONSTITUTION (NO. 2) BILL, 1995, proposes to substitute the subsection here following for subsection 2 of Article 41.3 of the Constitution:

“A Court designated by law may grant a dissolution of marriage where, but only where, it is satisfied that –



i. at the date of the institution of the proceedings, the spouses have lived apart from one another for a period of, or periods amounting to, at least four years during the previous five years,

ii. there is no reasonable prospect of a reconciliation between the spouses,

iii. such provision as the Court considers proper having regard to the circumstances exists or will be made for the spouses, any children of either or both of them and any other person prescribed by law, and

iv. any further conditions prescribed by law are compiled with”.’

1,633,942 voters in Ireland had their say during the November 24, 1995 referendum - 818,842 voted in favor, and 809,728 voted against. (There were also 5,372 invalid ballot papers.)

The amendment was signed into law on June 16, 1996.

*Originally published in 2014, last updated in 2026.