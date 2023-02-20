The name Albha is an Irish name with a rich history and etymology. In this article, we will explore the origins of the name Albha, its history, any notable historical figures associated with it, and any famous people who bear the name today.

Etymology of Albha

The name Albha is a variant of the name Alva, which is derived from the Irish-Gaelic word "ailbhe." "Ailbhe" means "white," "fair," or "bright," and is a reference to a person's complexion. The name Albha can also be spelled as Alva, Alvie, or Alba. It is a unisex name, but it is more commonly given to females.

History of Albha

The name Albha has a long history in Ireland. It was first recorded in the 6th century as the name of a female saint, Saint Ailbhe, who was one of the first female Irish saints to be venerated. Saint Ailbhe was known for her devotion to the church and her charitable works, and she is still venerated in Ireland today.

In the centuries that followed, the name Albha became more popular in Ireland, particularly among the Gaelic-speaking population. It was often used as a given name for girls, but it was also used as a surname in some parts of the country.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Historical figures linked to Albha

Aside from Saint Ailbhe, there are few notable historical figures who bore the name Albha. However, there are several historical figures who bore the name Alva, which is a variant of Albha.

One of the most famous historical figures named Alva was Alva Myrdal, a Swedish diplomat and politician who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982. Myrdal was known for her work promoting disarmament and women's rights, and she was the first woman to hold a cabinet position in Sweden.

Another historical figure named Alva was Alva Belmont, an American socialite and women's rights activist who lived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Belmont was a prominent member of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and used her wealth and influence to support the women's suffrage movement.

Famous people with the name Albha

While there are few historical figures named Albha, there are several famous people who bear the name today. One notable person is Albha Foley, an Irish traditional musician and composer. Foley is known for her work with traditional Irish music and has released several albums of her own compositions.

Another famous person named Albha is Albha Powell, an Australian journalist and author who has written several books on history and politics. Powell is a prominent voice in Australian media and has received numerous awards for her work.