To celebrate Earth Day we're giving one lucky reader a chance to win a tree planted on a rural farm in the heart of West Cork, Ireland.

Every year on April 22, people around the world celebrate Earth Day and this year's theme is "Take action. Be part of the green revolution." You can be part of the global movement by planting a tree in Ireland with the Irish Heritage Tree.

The Irish Heritage Tree, founded by IrishCentral, is a program supported by the Tree Council of Ireland that lets you plant your own native tree in Ireland and dedicate it to your heritage or someone special in your life. Planting these magnificent native trees ensures a greener Ireland for generations to come and you can be part of that worthy endeavor this Earth Day.

With the Irish Heritage Tree program, your tree will be planted in our rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork which is owned by Tim Daly.

His farm is a passion project focused on nature and creativity, with rewilding and regenerating the land being of the highest priority, and is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty.

We're proud to say that as of last year, our original forest in Co Tipperary has now planted 3,500 native trees. The area has ties to St. Patrick, with legend claiming that Ireland's patron saint lost his tooth in the nearby River Fadaghta, which flows through the forest.

Native trees can take decades to mature once planted, yet as each year passes their roots secure firmly in the soil, a symbol of your everlasting connection to Ireland.