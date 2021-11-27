Farmer Tim Daly is partnering with IrishCentral by using his farm in County Cork as the newest location site to plant Irish Heritage Trees!

Irish Central's Irish Heritage Tree program's second planting location is based on a rural farm situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork.

Owned by Tim Daly, the farm is a passion project focused on nature and creativity, with rewilding and regenerating the land being of the highest priority. The farm is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty and the surrounding countryside is dotted with ancient ringforts bringing inspiration from a bygone era.

Tim decided not to go down the intensive farming route and is instead focusing on the quality of the land from a nature and biodiversity perspective, with over a quarter of the farm going towards what Tim would deem as “environmentally necessary efforts."

“Our ancestors knew the land and were in touch with nature, but current intensive farming methods seem to have slipped out of kilter from this true balance with nature. With the current state of the world and the environment, it’s important that everyone does their part to help improve things and reconnect with nature, I hope that our project can be an example to inspire others," explained Tim.

Future plans for the farm involve habitat creation to support biodiversity including native Irish woodland, wetland preservation, river habitats, and the creation of water habitats such as ponds and lakes throughout the farm.

Tim also hopes to establish permaculture food production practices on the farm and practice a more holistic type of agriculture. There are also plans to establish an artist’s creative hub on the farm, to support creativity from both at home and abroad.

The year 2022 will see the planting of 3,500 native Irish trees on the farm, as well as groundworks to lay the foundations for the next steps in the journey towards a more environmentally conscious and creative future.

There's never been a better time than now to be part of the Irish Heritage Tree Program. Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. We hope that one day soon certificate holders will be able to visit their tree.