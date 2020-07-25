Have you heard of these Celtic names before?
Irish and Celtic names are some of the most timeless ones that parents can choose for their newborns.
Read More: These were the most popular Irish baby names of 2018
Below, Babygaga has chosen their top 25 favorite Celtic names, each of which are beautiful within their own right.
Which one is your favorite?
Read More: Most popular baby names in Ireland 2017 revealed
- Cameron
A traditionally Scottish name that translates to ‘crooked nose,’ this name is suitable for both boys and girls.
- Jennifer
This name is Welsh in origin and is a derivative of Gwenhwyfar.
- Evelyn
This name is believed to have Norse origins - perfect for a young Viking princess. It translates to “wished for” or “longed for child.”
- Brian
This Celtic name loosely means “high,” “noble,” or “strength” and is most famous in Irish history through the character of ancient high king Brian Boru.
- Quinn
Suitable for both boys and girls, this name is derived from the surname Quinn, which originally meant “descendant of Conn.”
Read More: Did you know these unique baby names have Irish roots?
- Evan
This name has several different origins - Welsh, Scottish, and Hebrew. It can also be translated to several different meanings: “Young warrior,” “God is gracious,” “born of yew,” “youth,” and, in Hebrew, “rock.”
- Alan
Most popular in England and Scotland, this name can mean “handsome” and “little rock.”
- Chad
This name is a derivative of the Old English word “ceadda.” It possibly came from the Welsh word, “cad,” which means battle.
- Owen
This Celtic name that has a Welsh origin can be used for both girls and boys and means “well-born” or “young warrior.”
Read More: Irish baby names getting more difficult to pronounce
- Erin
This very traditional Irish name has origins in both England and Ireland and translates to “from Ireland.”
- Cara
Aside from a Celtic background, this name has Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian roots. It can mean “friend,” “dear,” or “face.”
- Donovan
This traditionally Irish name means “dark.”
- Brenna
This Celtic name for girls can translate to “raven or black-haired” as well as “little drop of water.”
- Marvin
This name that has English origins is likely derived from the name Mervyn.
Read More: The most popular baby names in Ireland for 2015
- Bryant
With Irish roots, this name means “strong, virtuous, and honorable.”
- Nelson
Meaning “son of Neil,” this name has English roots.
- Blair
A typically Scottish name that means either “plain” or “field,” some variations of this name include Blayre and Blaire.
- Roy
This name has a few different origins, including English, Scottish, and Dutch. An alternate version of the name is Ruadh.
- Ronan
This traditionally Irish name for boys means “little seal.”
- Maddox
This Welsh name, which can be used for either girls or boys, translates to “son of Madoc.”
Read More: The most popular Irish language baby names for boys
- Donald
Meaning either “World mighty,” or “great chief,” this name has Scottish roots.
- Brendan
This name that has Irish roots translates to “little prince.”
- Alanna
Meaning “stone,” “noble,” “fair,” and “harmony,” this name has strong Irish roots and was derived from an Irish phrase that was considered to be a term of endearment.
- Glenn
Derived from the Scottish surname ‘Gleann,’ this name means “valley.”
- Trenton
With English roots, this name has been traced back to mean “Trent’s town.”
Read More: These Irish baby names are about to become super trendy
What's your favorite baby name? Let us know in the comments!
Comments