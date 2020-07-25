Have you heard of these Celtic names before?

Irish and Celtic names are some of the most timeless ones that parents can choose for their newborns.

Below, Babygaga has chosen their top 25 favorite Celtic names, each of which are beautiful within their own right.

Which one is your favorite?

Cameron

A traditionally Scottish name that translates to ‘crooked nose,’ this name is suitable for both boys and girls.

Jennifer

This name is Welsh in origin and is a derivative of Gwenhwyfar.

Evelyn

This name is believed to have Norse origins - perfect for a young Viking princess. It translates to “wished for” or “longed for child.”

Brian

This Celtic name loosely means “high,” “noble,” or “strength” and is most famous in Irish history through the character of ancient high king Brian Boru.

Quinn

Suitable for both boys and girls, this name is derived from the surname Quinn, which originally meant “descendant of Conn.”

Evan

This name has several different origins - Welsh, Scottish, and Hebrew. It can also be translated to several different meanings: “Young warrior,” “God is gracious,” “born of yew,” “youth,” and, in Hebrew, “rock.”

Alan

Most popular in England and Scotland, this name can mean “handsome” and “little rock.”

Chad

This name is a derivative of the Old English word “ceadda.” It possibly came from the Welsh word, “cad,” which means battle.

Owen

This Celtic name that has a Welsh origin can be used for both girls and boys and means “well-born” or “young warrior.”

Erin

This very traditional Irish name has origins in both England and Ireland and translates to “from Ireland.”

Cara

Aside from a Celtic background, this name has Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian roots. It can mean “friend,” “dear,” or “face.”

Donovan

This traditionally Irish name means “dark.”

Brenna

This Celtic name for girls can translate to “raven or black-haired” as well as “little drop of water.”

Marvin

This name that has English origins is likely derived from the name Mervyn.

Bryant

With Irish roots, this name means “strong, virtuous, and honorable.”

Nelson

Meaning “son of Neil,” this name has English roots.

Blair

A typically Scottish name that means either “plain” or “field,” some variations of this name include Blayre and Blaire.

Roy

This name has a few different origins, including English, Scottish, and Dutch. An alternate version of the name is Ruadh.

Ronan

This traditionally Irish name for boys means “little seal.”

Maddox

This Welsh name, which can be used for either girls or boys, translates to “son of Madoc.”

Donald

Meaning either “World mighty,” or “great chief,” this name has Scottish roots.

Brendan

This name that has Irish roots translates to “little prince.”

Alanna

Meaning “stone,” “noble,” “fair,” and “harmony,” this name has strong Irish roots and was derived from an Irish phrase that was considered to be a term of endearment.

Glenn

Derived from the Scottish surname ‘Gleann,’ this name means “valley.”

Trenton

With English roots, this name has been traced back to mean “Trent’s town.”

What's your favorite baby name? Let us know in the comments!