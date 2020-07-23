Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Brady - its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Brady.
Irish derivation: Mac Bradaigh
Name meaning: "Son of the spirited one"
Counties associated with the name: Leitrim, Dublin, Armagh, Meath, Longford, Tyrone, Cavan
Coat of arms motto: "The right hand is clear."
Interesting Facts:
- Recently became a popular first name in the United States.
Famous Bradys:
- Alice Brady (1892–1939), American silent-film actress, Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner)
- Andrew MacBrady (1454-, he was the first bishop of Kilmore to provide a cathedral church for the diocese)
- Charles E. Brady, Jr. (1951–2006, American astronaut)
- Gerard Brady (born 1936-, Irish Fianna Fáil politician and Minister for Education)
- James Brady (born 1940-, American White House Press Secretary shot alongside President Ronald Reagan)
- Liam Brady (born 1956-, Irish soccer star, coach, and television pundit)
- Mathew Brady (ca. 1823–1896, Irish-American photographer who documented the American Civil War)
- Paul Brady (born 1947-, Irish singer/songwriter)
- Tom Brady (1977-, American football player)
*Originally published in 2018, updated in July 2020.
