Beckie Striegler’s mother dreamed of seeing Ireland and never got there, so when a travel deal appeared that seemed too cheap to be real, her daughter booked it without asking too many questions. What followed was nine trips, a fan carried around the country since Waterford, a village in West Cork that became familiar, and one stubborn question she still cannot answer.

My momma always dreamed of going to Ireland. She never got the chance. Growing up, international travel wasn't something I imagined people like us actually did. It belonged to some other group of people - the sort who had passports and knew what to do with them. Ireland was somewhere my mother wanted to see someday, and for a long time, that was about as close as either of us got.

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Then I read "Scarlett," Alexandra Ripley's sequel to "Gone with the Wind," and suddenly Ireland wasn't just my mother's dream anymore. It was Tara. It was land and history and old families and places that seemed to carry the people who had lived there long after they were gone. I wanted to see it for myself.

Years passed, and then one day I found a travel deal that seemed so ridiculous it had to be a mistake: $399 per person, including airfare from Newark, a rental car, and a selection of B&Bs around Ireland. There are moments in life when sensible people stop and ask questions. Apparently, I am not one of those people. I booked it.

My husband, Gene, was considerably less convinced that Ireland had been waiting his entire life for his arrival, but he agreed to come along.

That first trip was not elegant. We got lost. We learned that some Irish roads are approximately the width of a horse trail and that Irish drivers apparently receive special training unavailable to Texans. We discovered accommodations without air conditioning, which resulted in my purchasing a fan in Waterford and carrying it around Ireland for the remainder of the trip as though it, too, had paid $399 for the vacation.

And somewhere in the middle of all that chaos, I fell completely in love with Ireland. Not just the postcard version, either. I loved the ruins. I loved standing somewhere people had stood hundreds of years before me and wondering who they were, what they had lost, what they had survived, and what pieces of them were somehow still there.

At the Hill of Tara, I found myself thinking about Gerald O'Hara's speech in "Gone with the Wind" about the importance of land. Years after first reading those words, standing there in Ireland, I understood them differently. At Trim Castle, I felt an emotional connection I couldn't really explain. Ireland's history - the famine, invasions, clans, families displaced and scattered - stopped feeling like dates and facts and began feeling like people's lives.

There was only one problem with this great awakening of my apparently Irish soul: I couldn't prove I was Irish.

Believe me, I've looked. My mother's maiden name was Bowen, and I've chased possible connections from Wales into Ireland and through enough historical rabbit holes to qualify for some sort of honorary genealogy certificate. Nothing. Not one nice, tidy ancestral line that allows me to point at Ireland and say, "Aha! THAT'S why."

So we came home to Texas, and I missed Ireland. That's the part I hadn't expected. I didn't simply remember the trip fondly; I missed the place. So we went back. And then we went back again.

Eventually, there were trips with our granddaughter, Brooklyn, and her mother, Amber, with my in-laws, and with friends. My husband—the man who initially wasn't particularly interested in going at all—became part of the conspiracy. Somewhere along the way, we also stopped trying to see everything. We returned to West Cork, stayed longer, and kept finding our way back to the little village of Durrus. We made friends. We developed favorite places and familiar routines. Ireland slowly stopped feeling like a destination and became part of our life.

Nine trips later, I still can't produce the genealogy chart that explains it. Maybe that's why I finally wrote a book. I thought I was writing down our trips—the funny things that happened, the places we visited, the spectacular wrong turns and the lessons we learned along the way. But somewhere in the writing, I realized the trips weren't really the story... the returning was.

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I was trying to understand why a place an ocean away, where I had never lived and to which I could claim no proven ancestral right, could feel so much like home. I still don't have an answer. Maybe home isn't always where you're from. Maybe sometimes it's a place that reaches into something in you that you don't completely understand. Maybe it's the landscape. Maybe it's history. Maybe it's the people you meet and the friendships you make. Maybe it's standing among ruins and realizing that we're all only temporary caretakers of the places we love.

Or maybe there are simply places our souls recognize before our heads can explain why.

My Momma never made it to Ireland, and I wish more than anything that she had. Because I think she would have understood.

While I still can't prove there's any Irish blood running through my veins, after nine trips and countless miles down roads Gene and I probably had no business driving in the first place, I've stopped worrying quite so much about proving it. Ireland feels like home.

Apparently, my soul has already done the genealogy.

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* Beckie Striegler is a Texas REALTOR®, wife, mom, nana, accidental travel writer, and unapologetic lover of Ireland. She is the author of "Finding Home An Ocean Away: An Accidental Love Affair With Ireland," a travel memoir about nine journeys, countless wrong turns, and the country that somehow became home.

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