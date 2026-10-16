For decades, leaving Ireland was less a decision than an expectation, a rite of passage written into family life and held together by letters, phone calls and the hope of return. Bradshaw, born in Ireland in 1962 and an emigrant himself for much of his working life, charts how that story turned inside out in a single generation, as a nation defined by departure became one that people arrived in, and then learned how fragile that new confidence really was.

Editor's note: The following is an extract from "Ireland 1962-2025: An Island Transformed" by John Bradshaw.

By the 1980s, Ireland was a country under pressure. Economic hardship, political instability, and the continuing conflict in Northern Ireland created a sense of uncertainty that touched nearly every aspect of life.

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Unemployment rose, opportunities shrank, and emigration once again became a defining experience. For many young people, leaving was not a choice but a necessity - an accepted, if painful, part of Irish life. Families were stretched across borders, connected by letters, phone calls, and the hope of return.

Politically, the system struggled to find stability. Governments rose and fell, and confidence in leadership wavered. At the same time, difficult economic decisions forced austerity measures that shaped daily life in visible ways.

Yet Ireland did not stand still.

Culturally, it remained vibrant. Music, literature, and art flourished, offering expression, critique, and connection. Beneath the hardship, new ideas were taking root. Quiet reforms began to reshape the economy, laying the groundwork for recovery.

The decade was a period of endurance. It was a story not only of crisis, but of resilience - a period where, even in difficulty, the foundations of a different future were being built.

By the following decade, that different future was beginning to appear.

By 1996, the foundations of what would become the Celtic Tiger were firmly in place. Economic growth accelerated, driven by investment, exports, and a rapidly expanding workforce. For many, the change was visible and immediate.

Cities transformed quickly. New buildings rose, businesses expanded, and a sense of energy filled urban spaces. In Dublin, a young professional might find opportunities that had not existed just a few years earlier - jobs in technology, finance, and international companies that were increasingly drawn to Ireland.

Emigration slowed significantly, reversing a long-standing pattern. For the first time in generations, more people were choosing to stay - or even return. Families who had once expected their children to leave now began to imagine futures at home.

Yet alongside this optimism, the peace process remained uncertain. Negotiations continued, often slowly, and tensions had not fully disappeared. The progress of recent years was real, but fragile.

In everyday life, confidence grew. People spoke about possibility, about careers, about building lives in a country that seemed to be changing rapidly for the better.

1996 marked the beginning of a new era - one defined by prosperity, opportunity, and a growing belief that Ireland’s future would be very different from its past.

Within only a few more years, one of the most remarkable reversals in modern Irish history had taken place.

At the turn of the millennium, Ireland stood transformed. Once associated with emigration and economic struggle, it had become one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies - a symbol of success, confidence, and opportunity.

The years that followed were defined by rapid expansion. Jobs multiplied, wages rose, and cities changed almost beyond recognition. Immigration reshaped communities, bringing new cultures and perspectives into everyday life. Ireland became not a place people left, but a place people came to.

Confidence grew quickly - perhaps too quickly.

Property became the center of economic life. Construction dominated skylines, and credit flowed easily. The sense of prosperity felt permanent, as if the limits that had once defined Ireland no longer applied.

Yet beneath the surface, imbalances were building.

When the global financial crisis struck, the impact was immediate and severe. The property market collapsed, banks faltered, and the economy entered a period of profound crisis. The confidence of the boom years gave way to uncertainty, anger, and loss.

The extraordinary transformation had therefore produced its own vulnerabilities. Ireland’s journey from emigration and economic struggle to prosperity and immigration was neither simple nor complete.

About John Bradshaw

John Bradshaw was born in Ireland in 1962 and has spent much of his life living and working across Europe. His writing explores modern Irish history, identity and the ways political and social change are experienced in everyday life.

His book "Ireland 1962-2025: An Island Transformed" is available on Amazon.