Tom Brady should be ashamed of himself. The universally acknowledged greatest quarterback of all time is acting like a huckster, selling so-called immunity protection pills in the age of coronavirus.

According to TheStreet.com, it's estimated that Tom Brady has a net worth of $180 million. If you add his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, into the calculation, the number is closer to $540 million. Does he really need pandemic huckster money?

Brady is now with Tampa Bay and for the second time during the pandemic, he is hustling pills that make unfounded claims in terms of protecting the immune system.

Irish American Brady has jumped on a dubious business opportunity. He has created a new “immunity blend supplement,” called PROTECT similar to another product he launched in March.

“Over the years, I’ve learned how important it is to be proactive in taking care of my own body,” Brady said in an Instagram post on Monday. “I’m really proud to announce this amazing new product from TB12 that will provide you guys exactly what you need to stay healthy, strong, and resilient for whatever comes your way.”

PROTECT sells as a 30-day supply for $45 and claims to "help activate the immune system" while countering “stress-induced immune suppression.” The clear message is unspoken that this will help with COVID-19.

Two of the ingredients are elderberry and larch tree extract. The Boston Globe reports that “Elderberry is present in two products that have been flagged by the FDA as fraudulent in claiming to prevent or treat coronavirus.”

That hasn’t stopped the quick buck Brady machine. TB12 CEO John Burns defended the timing of the release to Yahoo! Sports.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to have daily support for a healthy immune response, as our bodies are subject to constant stressors that deplete its resources,” he said.

Just at the end of March, Brady promoted the products on Instagram as helpful for the immune system.

It is sad to see America’s greatest sports figure launch such products at a time when many people are desperate for a cure.

Brady is doing his reputation incredible damage and diving into very murky waters with these supplements. He should be ashamed of himself.

