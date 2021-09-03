Like something from the Middle Ages, those backing horse de-wormer Ivermectin, rather than an FDA-approved vaccine proven to save lives, is wrong and ultimately causing unnecessary deaths.

Here's a quiz you’d expect everyone to get the right answer to, but they wouldn’t.

Question: If a deadly virus was on the loose how would you treat it?

Answer options are a) with a drug for worms in horses or b) with a vaccine that ensures only a small percentage will die from the virus and is approved by the FDA.

If you answered (a) there’s a veterinary store in Las Vegas that wants you to prove you own a horse before you can buy it.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used for animals. At V&V Tack and Feed in Vegas, they are telling customers to show pictures of their pony if they want the drug.

“I don’t want people taking Ivermectin horse wormer because it’s horse wormer,” Shelly Smith, a salesperson, said to KTNV. “This is not for humans to take. This is to treat parasites in horses.”

The side effects are pretty shocking. The FDA warned that Ivermectin in large doses can cause side effects including “skin rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, neurologic adverse events, sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalization and liver injury.”

Exhibit A is Smith meeting a customer who said he was doing fine on the drug apart from some blindness in the morning. She stopped selling him the drug.

In the past month, three popular right-wing radio hosts succumbed to Covid. Earlier this week a key figure in South Carolina Republican politics died on a ventilator after refusing the vaccine. He said Jesus would save him.

Why some people think a horse worm drug cures Covid and won’t trust the FDA-approved vaccine is truly a very tough question to ponder.

But refusing to believe in science harkens back to the Middle Ages when women were hung as witches and spells and potions were widely believed to work.

What is worse is the carnival barkers selling the snake oil.

How can these Fox News loopers sit there and recommend a horse worm drug to the delusional wing of the Republican Party knowing what they are selling is the equivalent of horse dropping.

Worse, what they are doing is placing the lives of thousands of these people in extreme jeopardy by not recommending the vaccine.

The thrust of their argument appears to be, “I’ll kill myself rather than accept scientific and medical reality which means Democrats are right and we are wrong.”

But there is no glory in dying, no glory in leaving family members, kids, grandkids and friends -- utterly unnecessarily.

It’s the “I’m so proud of my ignorance I’ll happily die rather than concede the scientific proof” school of thought

Ivermectin is 2021’s Hydroxychloroquine, the miracle drug touted by among others President Trump last year when he was in office. It’s about as useful, too.

The opening line of the FDA response to those pushing Ivermectin is, “You are not a horse.” Unwritten is what should be next: “You are a horse's ass if you believe that an animal de-wormer cures a deadly virus.”

Some laugh at the insanity of it all, but it is deadly serious and actually quite sad.

Believe the science and believe it again when they come up with the next miracle drug, probably one, even more, outlandish than Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine.

In the meantime please wise up America and throw out the snake oil salesmen. De-worm America!