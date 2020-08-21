Liam Neeson will return to our screens as the action star of "Honest Thief" and Jessie Buckley will star in the fantastic women's lib comedy "Misbehavior" and the eerie horror flick "I'm Thinking Of Ending Things."

Honest Thief

Not even a pandemic can stop the next chapter of Liam Neeson's later-in-life action hero antics.

"Honest Thief" is his latest go-round. An action-thriller that takes place in Beantown, Neeson plays Tom Carter, a bank thief known as the “In and Out Bandit” because he has managed to steal $9 million from small-town banks while successfully keeping his identity hidden from the police.

But everything changes when he falls in love with Annie (Kate Walsh from Grey’s Anatomy). Love means going straight so Tom decides to come clean about his criminal past, the better to put it all behind him and start life again with his new love.

What he doesn't anticipate is that he is soon being double-crossed by a pair of crooked FBI agents who want to take all the proceeds of his bank-robbing days for themselves, forcing Tom to take drastic action to protect his new life.

"Honest Thief" brought downtown Boston to a standstill during filming in 2018, with Neeson filming fights and crashes, including a man being thrown out of a third-story window of the local Marriott hotel (is there a rider in his contract that stipulates this must happen?).

Written and directed by Ozark creator Mark Williams, Honest Thief shows Neeson practicing the “certain set of skills” that made the Taken series such a success at the box office.

Although all film release dates are to be confirmed to the pandemic, "Honest Thief" is still slated to receive a nationwide release on October 9.

Misbehavior and I'm Thinking Of Ending Things

Jessie Buckley stars in not one but two of the films I'm most looking forward to next month. Misbehavior tells the story of the 1970 Miss World pageant in London, which was famously interrupted by feminist protestors after one sexist joke too many by the leering host Bob Hope.

Before you think this will be a light feel-good comedy let me cut you off, it certainly is, but it is also a crucial turning point in the feminist struggle.

The newly formed Women's Liberation Movement (Women's Lib) achieved instant fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast but when the show resumed it was the competition result that caused an uproar: the winner wasn't Swedish sweetheart tipped to win but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World.

That means in the time it took to broadcast that a global audience had witnessed sexist patriarchy driven from the stage in fright and white ideal of beauty turned on its head. That was good going for a couple of hours and Buckley has won plaudits for her part.

Equally of interest is Buckley's new Netflix release (on September 4) of I'm Thinking Of Ending Things.

Based on the very spooky best selling book, director Charlie Kaufmann (Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind) has crafted this tale of a young woman (Buckley) who is thinking of ending her relationship with her boyfriend when he takes her to his family farm to meet his folks.

Trapped there during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis) the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. Yup, it's that kind of movie and it looks absolutely fantastic.

