An American attorney has sued Aer Lingus for $5 million, roughly €4.5 million, claiming he was left at the center of a security alert that shut down a terminal at Dublin Airport. William Pierce Honnold, a lawyer based in Kansas, says the airline's own staff triggered the response that ended with him being ringed by armed officers and explosive dogs at the gate instead of on a flight home to New York.

The case has been filed in the United States. It was first reported by the Irish Independent, with further detail published by The Irish Times on Monday.

It centers on September 20, 2025. Honnold had flown into Dublin from London and was connecting onto a transatlantic service to New York.

That day, Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport was evacuated as a precaution. Gardaí said at the time that they were responding to a report of a suspicious item of airline luggage. The Army's bomb disposal unit examined the bag and declared it safe.

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Stopped at the gate

According to court documents reported by The Irish Times, Aer Lingus staff scanned Honnold's boarding pass, held on to his passport and identification, and told him to wait because he could not board alongside the other passengers.

The aircraft then departed without him.

Honnold's filing argues that boarding-related actions and communications by Aer Lingus staff started or significantly contributed to the security operation that followed.

He says roughly 15 armed security and law enforcement personnel surrounded him at the gate, with some pointing firearms in his direction. Explosive detection dogs circled him, he claims, and he was instructed to remain inside the armed perimeter.

He was later escorted onto the airfield and driven away in a vehicle carrying Garda and airport police officers.

What he says happened next

Honnold claims he lost consciousness, or experienced altered consciousness, on three separate occasions that day. He says it happened at the gate, again in the vehicle, and later that night at a Dublin hotel.

His filing states that he cannot currently determine whether his head struck anything during those episodes, and he does not claim that it did.

By that evening, he says, he was vomiting, retching, and suffering a severe headache.

The injuries he attributes to the incident are extensive. They include ongoing neck pain and whiplash-type symptoms, gastrointestinal distress, recurrent vomiting, substantial weight loss, and gastroparesis, a condition that slows the emptying of the stomach.

He also says he developed post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, including flashbacks.

His treating physician has advised that he "will require ketamine treatment for the rest of his life for PTSD-related symptoms," according to the court documents as reported by The Irish Times. Honnold is still receiving care in Kansas.

He is seeking compensation for past and future pain and suffering, physical impairment, past and future medical expenses, lost earnings or loss of earning capacity where it can be established, and psychological injury.

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said the airline was unable to comment, The Irish Times reported. daa, which operates Dublin Airport, did not wish to comment. An Garda Síochána was also contacted.

None of the claims have been tested in court, and Aer Lingus has not filed a response.