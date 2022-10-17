A number of Irish and Northern Irish politicians have condemned the chanting of "ooh, ah up the Ra" at Dublin Airport on Saturday.

Footage of the chanting, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Twitter, shows dozens of people singing "Celtic Symphony" by the Wolfe Tones in an airport bar.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry condemned the chanting, describing it as "disgraceful behavior".

"More disgraceful behavior. We are seeing a growing pattern of incidents in sectarian chants across different parts of society. Real dangers in this in this type of conduct becoming normalized or seen as acceptable," Farry wrote on Twitter.

"Attempts at trying to rationalize this are as pathetic as the actual chanting," he added.

"There was no good IRA with just a ‘few mistakes’. It was all bad."

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster also condemned the chanting and said many people in the Republic of Ireland would be horrified by it.

"I know there are many good people in ROI who will be as outraged at this behavior in a public place as I am," Foster said.

Paul McAuliffe, a Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West, said the chanting would damage the case of a united Ireland.

"We build the case for a united Ireland by creating a shared island," McAuliffe said.

"One doesn’t necessarily lead to the other but it makes this place we call home a better place for all of us to live.

"Dropping a few lyrics isn’t a great sacrifice to make others feel included and part of us."

Footage of the chanting emerged just days after the Irish women's football team was filmed singing the same song in their dressing room following their historic win over Scotland to reach the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The women's team and the Football Association of Ireland have apologized for the incident.