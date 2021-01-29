True Vision Productions is looking to connect with survivors and people who were adopted from the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Co Galway to take part in a new documentary.

“We're hoping to make contact with more people who may have had a connection to the previous mother and baby institution in Tuam, particularly those who were born there, and then subsequently adopted out to families in the USA," Rachel Cumella, a producer on the new documentary, told IrishCentral.

“We would welcome hearing from anyone interested in speaking to us, including those wishing to remain anonymous. Any information you're able to provide is very valuable to our research and will help us tell this important story.

“Following the release of the final Mother and Baby Homes Commission report this month, there may now be others who would like to speak out and share their stories.”

The Tuam Mother and Baby Home, Cumella notes, has also been referred to as The Children’s Home, St. Mary’s Mother and Baby Home, and The Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home.

The team behind the new documentary previously issued a similar call out in 2019. The project from True Vision, a BAFTA and Emmy-winning documentary company, is now in "full production and has a successful commission from broadcasters ITV (UK), RTE (Ireland), and Topic (USA).”

If you have information about the Tuam Mother and Baby Home that you'd like to share, even anonymously, you can reach out at:

Contact email: rachel.cumella@truevisiontv.com

Contact number: +44 (0) 777 258 3477 (call or WhatsApp)

Mailing address: For the Attention of Rachel Cumella, True Vision 49a Oxford Road South, London, W4 3DD



You can learn more about True Vision Productions on its website.

Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes

On January 12, the Irish government published the long-awaited Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, which included analysis of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Co Galway.

According to the final report, "3,251 children were born in or admitted to the Tuam Home" and "3.85% were legally adopted (from 1953); 0.26% were informally adopted (pre-1953)."

The entire Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes can be read online here.