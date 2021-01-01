A collection of our coverage on the Tuam Home babies story and stories on other Irish Mother and Baby Homes.
Philomena Lee is among the seven women survivors set to challenge Ireland's Mother and Baby Home report in hopes of setting a precedent for similar cases.
Monsignor Edward Joseph Flanagan, the founder of Boys Town, was born on this day in 1886.
Survivors, historians, and politicians are outraged after a member of the Mother & Baby Home Commission made her first public comments in an academic seminar on Wednesday.
An Garda Síochána say that no criminal investigation can begin without witnesses coming forward.
The remains of 796 babies and young children at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam have yet to be exhumed.
Toni Maguire has been tracking the final resting place of stillborn children in Northern Ireland for almost 20 years.
600 children between 1960 and 1973 were tested on in Ireland's Mother and Baby Homes without license or parent's permission.
Three women have filed lawsuits two months after a damning 3,000-page report documented shocking abuse at 18 Irish mother and baby homes.
The RTÉ documentary "Who Am I: Ireland's Illegal Adoptions" looks at the people who facilitated and were affected by Irish illegal adoptions.
Recordings of survivor testimonies were deleted, allegedly without consent, as part of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.
