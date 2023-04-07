Loretta Brennan Glucskman is among the 25 women who will be honored by Queen's University Belfast's Chancellor Hillary Clinton for their contributions during the upcoming signature Good Friday Agreement conference.

Brennan Glucksman co-founded Glucksman Ireland House, the center for Irish and Irish American studies at New York University, in 1993 with her husband Lew Glucksman. She continues to serve on the advisory board.

"For a long time, we saw politics being played out by men & men only. When I visited in 1995, I saw at first-hand how the women on the ground were making an indelible mark & helping shape the peace process in a variety of ways." @HillaryClinton

“It gives me great pleasure to award the Chancellor’s Medal for Civic Leadership to 25 women from across Northern Ireland and beyond who have made a significant contribution to the peace process," Clinton said.

“For a long time, we saw politics being played out by men, and men only. When I visited in 1995, I saw at firsthand how the women on the ground were making an indelible mark and helping shape the peace process in a variety of ways.

“I am so pleased that these awards fully recognize the commitment, skills, and determination of a diverse group of women, from across the political and civic spectrum, who helped secure and drive forward peace on this island.

“I am pleased to recognize all of you, I am proud of your impact and I am thankful for what you have done. Congratulations.”

Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer said: “We are delighted to recognize the work and contribution of this diverse group of women who have played a crucial part in bringing peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland.

"The impact of these 25 inspirational women has had and will continue to have a lasting effect on life here, and it is an honor to highlight this as part of our Agreement 25 reflections.”

Welcoming the awards, Professor Karen McCloskey, Director of the Queen’s Gender Initiative at Queen’s University, said: “From politics to policing, back rooms and the world stage, women have had a substantial and long-lasting impact on the peace process.

"During that difficult time, our mothers, daughters, wives, and partners had their voices heard and we have benefitted from that. We now rightly expect women and men to be equal partners in boardrooms, classrooms, and public life.

“We are honored to welcome these remarkable women or their representatives to Queen’s as part of our Agreement 25 Conference to recognize their significant contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and across the world.”

Chancellor’s Medal for Civic Leadership recipients:

Dr. Mo Mowlam (posthumously)

Baroness May Blood (posthumously)

Lyra McKee (posthumously)

Eileen Bell CBE

Bairbre de Brún

Dame Arlene Foster

Judith Gillespie CBE

Loretta Brennan Glucksman

Mary Harney

Lady Sylvia Hermon

Lady Justice Siobhan Keegan

Professor Mary McAleese

Professor Meghan O’Sullivan

Professor Monica McWilliams

Liz O'Donnell

Baroness Eileen Paisley

Dawn Purvis

Mary Robinson

Bríd Rodgers

Dr. Amanda Sloat

Ambassador Nancy Soderberg

Carmel Hanna

Dr. Avila Kilmurray

Jane Morrice

Baroness Nuala O’Loan

As part of the Queen’s University’s signature conference to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, the Chancellor will also award a number of Honorary Degrees recognizing the contribution of a range of people who made a contribution to the peace process.

Pat Hume will receive a posthumous degree along with Lady Daphne Trimble, Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues Melanne Verveer, and former Secretary of the United States Senate and deputy to Senator George Mitchell during the Agreement talks, Martha Pope.

Honorary graduates are: