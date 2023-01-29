The majority of unionists would vote against the Good Friday Agreement if the referendum was held today, according to a new opinion poll.

The LucidTalks poll for the Belfast Telegraph found that 64% of people in Northern Ireland would back the agreement if the referendum was held today, with 95% of nationalists and 96% of Green Party and Alliance voters stating that they would vote in favor.

However, only 35% of unionists said they would vote in favor of the agreement if the vote was held today, with 54% of unionists surveyed stating that they would vote against the agreement.

A further 11% of unionists said they were undecided.

The poll suggests that support for the Good Friday Agreement has dropped significantly in Northern Ireland as the landmark agreement approaches its 25th anniversary this April.

The agreement was backed by 71% of people in Northern Ireland in 1998, leading to the establishment of the Stormont Assembly and peace in Northern Ireland.

However, the new poll suggests that support for the agreement has fallen by 7% in the 25 years since the referendum was held.

Just under one-third of respondents (31%) said they would vote against the agreement if the referendum was held today, up slightly from the 29% of Northern Irish voters who voted against it in 1998.

The LucidTalk poll was carried out between 1 p.m. on January 20 and 6 p.m. January 23 using an opinion poll of 14,422 members across Northern Ireland. A total of 3,662 full responses were received, which were then authenticated, audited, and weighted to a 1,499 response data set.

The final poll has a margin of error of 2.3% at 95% confidence.