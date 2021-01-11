Gardaí have reunited stolen dog "Ruby" with her family in Midleton, Co. Cork after being found in the UK.

The Ahern family in Midleton, Co Cork are delighted to welcome their beloved springer spaniel Ruby back home after she was stolen in June.

In June 2020, Detective Gardaí in Midleton received a report that a springer spaniel had been stolen from her kennel in the greater Midleton area. Detectives began investigating and an appeal was made via the Garda Southern Region Facebook page in an attempt to find her:

This dog was stolen from Dungourney Midleton Co Cork between the 10th & 11th June 2020. The dog answers to the name... Posted by Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region on Sunday, June 14, 2020

The post, which was viewed by nearly 100,000 people, was eventually spotted by an eagle-eyed woman in the UK who made contact after she had seen Ruby was up for sale on a website in the UK.

With the assistance of Somerset Police, Ruby, whose micro-chip had been removed, was recovered and made the roughly 500km journey via Rosslare back to Midleton in time for Christmas.

Ruby's owners, Bernard and Liz Ahern said "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ruby back home.

"We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton."

Superintendent of the Midleton District, Adrian Gamble said "We are delighted to have been a part of Ruby's safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped.

"I especially wish to thank everyone for sharing the social media appeal to help find Ruby, and the lady in the UK who spotted Ruby for sale- these people are the real heroes of the investigation.

"The services of our Crime Prevention Officers and Community Garda are freely available upon request through any Garda Station across the country. We are ever present in our communities to keep people safe and offer crime prevention advice".

The investigation into the theft of Ruby is still being actively investigated. Gardai have appealed to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped.

