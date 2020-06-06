After a six-month-long campaign, this missing dog was finally reunited with his family.

In April 2018, Buddy, the beloved dog of Kerry native Emer O’Daly, went missing in the Maharees, a wild and remote part of Kerry.

A neighbor, Leo, had taken Buddy for a walk, but during the walk Leo had a diabetic seizure and collapsed, BreakingNews.ie reports. The scared dog ran off into the sand dunes.

The local community came together to try and locate the dog — they even used night vision cameras and drones — but no one could find him.

However, even as the summer months passed and finding Buddy become more unlikely, Emer and her family never gave up hope.

On October 5, Emer got the phone call she had been praying for — someone had found Buddy and he was coming home.

Emer says she is tremendously grateful to the community who never gave up on finding Buddy.

*Originally published October 2018