Shane O'Connor, the teenage son of Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor, had penned plans for his own funeral before tragically taking his own life last week.

Sinéad O'Connor said on Twitter that her son, who was Hindu, wanted only his parents to be present at his funeral. Shane was also the son of famed Irish folk musician, Donal Lunny.

His wishes had been expressed in a series of notes in the weeks ahead of his untimely death. The teen's funeral is set to take place at Newlands Cross crematorium on Thursday.

His mother tweeted "Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father."

She also asked that members of the public wishing to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown Hospital or Newlands Cross crematorium, to “send flowers or Hindu objects”.

Fyi. Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father. This was also the wish Shane expressed in his suicide notes. If you’re going to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown hospital pls send flowers or Hindu objects. Shane O’Connor. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

Shane, who was on suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, was reported missing last Thursday, a day before his planned release, the Irish Examiner reports. On Saturday, Sinéad confirmed on twitter that her "beautiful son" had "decided to end his earthly struggle".

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

The 17-year-old's remains were found in Bray, County Wicklow.

Following her son's death, O'Connor took to Twitter complaining about her treatment by Tulsa, the child protection agency, the Health Service Executive, and the Irish State. She has since apologized for her outburst and thanked the Tusla staff for their care of her son.

O'Connor tweeted: “Ok, I’m gonna do the right thing here and apologize for my lashing out. Tusla are working with very limited resources. They loved Shane. They are broken-hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third-world country. It’s not their fault."

Ok, I’m gonna do the right thing here and apologise for my lashing out. Tusla are working with very limited resources. They loved shane. They are broken hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third world country. It’s not their fault. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

“The issue is... we are a third-world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 ICU beds in the whole country. Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone.”

The issue is.. we are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 icu beds in the whole

Country. Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 10, 2022

However, the Irish Independent reports that an independent review panel will investigate the circumstances surrounding Shane’s death. The Gardai (police) are assisting the coroner to prepare a file for the inquest. The National Review Panel will also investigate Shane's death.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to reach out to Samaritans 116 123; Pieta House 1800 247 247; Childline 1800 666 666 in Ireland, or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 in the US.