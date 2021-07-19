The Irish Government has launched a new online learning hub to provide a publicly available resource on sexual consent awareness and consent learning.

The project comes as part of a government initiative to improve the understanding of the meaning of, and importance of, consent in sexual activity.

The Department of Further Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, and the Department of Justice have partnered with Active* Consent for the initiative.

Ministers @SimonHarrisTD and @1Hildegarde are today launching a new online learning hub to improve sexual consent awareness. The initiative has been developed by the @ActiveConsent research team at @nuigalway to tackle sexual violence and harassment. pic.twitter.com/1P9ZdzlTh5 — Department of Further and Higher Education (@DeptofFHed) July 19, 2021

The programme, based in NUI Galway, supports young people to have positive and confident sexual health and well-being and primarily works with schools and sports organizations.

The Department of Justice will provide funding of approximately €152,000 for Active* Consent to create the online learning hub.

Launching the initiative, Minister Simon Harris said: “No part of our society is untouched by sexual violence and harassment. People need to be safe, empowered, confident, and capable in their relationships and Ireland can take a leading role in confronting sexual violence and harassment.

"The work being done in our higher education sector on Consent can be a positive educator for other areas, and this online learning hub will provide an important resource not only for our higher education institutions but also for a wider community."

In beautiful, sunny Galway today - visiting @nuigalway, launching a super new digital hub with @1Hildegarde to promote consent & provide information and training for students & staff. Sincere congratulations to the brilliant team in @ActiveConsent for all the work on this pic.twitter.com/C9Jj4goyP4 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 19, 2021

Dr. Padraig MacNeela, Active* Consent Programme Co-Lead, NUI Galway said, “The online learning hub is based around the idea of ‘consent literacy’ for all members of our society.

"This means that people feel confident in their knowledge and understanding of consent, their communication skills with partners, how to access supports themselves or help others to do so, and how we can safely challenge unacceptable aspects of our culture.

“We will work with our partners such as Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Rape Crisis Network Ireland to create the resources we need to have a culture of consent in our colleges, schools, and communities.”