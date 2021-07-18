Ireland's meteorological service has issued an unusual high-temperature warning until the end of the week after temperatures rocketed to 85F on Saturday.

Met Éireann issued a High Temperature Advisory valid from midday on Sunday until Friday, July 23, with daytime temperatures expected to be in the 80s.

The weather advisory also warns of very humid nights, with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-high 60s.

Temperatures are expected to range between 75F and 85F over the next five days.

The warning comes after Met Éireann reported the hottest day of the year on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 85.1F (29.5C) in Athenry, County Galway.

Met Éireann urged adults to use at least SPF 30 and said that children should use SPF 50.

Meanwhile, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (DSPCA) encouraged pet owners to put sunscreen on cats and dogs to protect them from sunburn.

An Garda Síochána's Twitter account urged dog owners to give their pets plenty of water and to ensure that they have enough shade. The account also advised taking dogs for walks when temperatures are cooler in the morning or the evening.

Garda Dog Roxy & Bran having an early morning swim to cool down. Please remember dogs can't regulate their temperature so it's important not to allow them to overheat. Give them loads of fresh water and shade for a walk, perhaps better to do in early morning/evening. 🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/s9Rh76wN0Z — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 18, 2021